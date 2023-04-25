“Is that Justin Guarini?”: Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were thrilled to see American Idol alum as charter guest

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 episode 3 aired on Monday, April 24, featuring captain Glenn Shephard’s crew welcoming a new group of charter guests. One of the yacht's on-boarders turned out to be American Idol season 1 finalist Justin Guarini. Seeing him on the Bravo show, fans initially couldn’t believe it because he casually appeared with no early hyped previews.

However, his unexpected arrival left viewers thrilled.

Several online users took to Twitter to confirm whether the person they were watching in episode 3 was actually Justin.

Twitter erupts with joy as Justin Guarini appears on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

In Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 episode 3, the crew welcomed a group of charter guests that included Justin Guarini from American Idol.

The singer was a finalist in season 1 against Kelly Clarkson. The two later starred in a musical rom-com, titled From Justin to Kelly.

As there was no hype in the episode’s preview clips, fans were surprised to see Justin on the show and posted about the same on Twitter:

Dan Johnson @DanDanoDeege Justin Guarini on #BelowDeckSailingYacht I wonder if he’s filming From Justin to Kelly II Justin Guarini on #BelowDeckSailingYacht I wonder if he’s filming From Justin to Kelly II 😂 https://t.co/F5Pa7KzitW

April @ARo328 Had to run to Twitter to confirm that charter guest is indeed Season 1 #AmericanIdol runner up Justin Guarini #BelowDeckSailingYacht Had to run to Twitter to confirm that charter guest is indeed Season 1 #AmericanIdol runner up Justin Guarini #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Not Jennifer Lawrence @not_j_law Is anyone going to say anything about Justin Guarini of American Idol fame and the hit movie From Justin to Kelly being on #BelowDeckSailingYacht Is anyone going to say anything about Justin Guarini of American Idol fame and the hit movie From Justin to Kelly being on #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Blossom @DeeDeeJonee Idk how I feel about #BelowDeckSailingYacht just casually dropping “Justin” as as guest like…give Lil Sweet his things! Idk how I feel about #BelowDeckSailingYacht just casually dropping “Justin” as as guest like…give Lil Sweet his things!

Simone @SimonesFiasco omg, Justin Guarini of Dr. Pepper, 'American Idol' and - most importantly - "From Kelly to Justin" fame; is on "Below Deck"! #BelowDeckSailingYacht omg, Justin Guarini of Dr. Pepper, 'American Idol' and - most importantly - "From Kelly to Justin" fame; is on "Below Deck"! #BelowDeckSailingYacht https://t.co/K6rbhUzf7M

In season 4 episode 3, a group of six people boarded the yacht as charter guests.

The primary guest was Kim Walsh Phillips, who is a business coach by profession. She appeared on the show alongside her partner Ian, business partner Justin Guarini, and friend Kelly Moderwell, Ariana Chedgy, and Ashley MacDonell.

Kim’s Instagram shows that she has been working with Justin for quite some time, as the two have multiple pictures together on her handle.

In Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 episode 3, they seemed like a good group as the crew also admitted that the guests were easy-going. They only had one request, which was to have dinner with the entire crew.

Justin Guarini will appear in the Below Deck franchise in next week’s episode as well.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 episode 3 synopsis

The latest episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 saw first mate Gary King returning to the yacht after recovering from COVID-19.

Captain Glenn Shephard greeted him with open arms, while Colin MacRae and Daisy Kelliher were thrilled to see him back onboard.

The official synopsis of season 4 episode 3, titled The King Is Back, read:

“Capt. Glenn finally wakes up to some good news: His first mate is finally joining the crew, helping to relieve some stress before the anticipated sea trial. With a rough first charter to start the season, the crew is crossing its fingers the engine fixes can get them off the dock.”

It continued:

“For the first time in Below Deck history, the entire crew is invited to join the guests for dinner, and Chef Ileisha has to change her menu last minute. Gary’s return means he has a lot of catching up to do in the romance department as he attempts to get to know the ladies on board.”

As the crew was new, the deck members were meeting Gary for the first time. Deckhand Chase Lemacks found it difficult to work with his boss in episode 3.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, season 4 also features chef Ileisha Dell, stew Lucy Edmunds, stew Mads Herrera, and deckhand Alex Propson.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs new episodes every Monday on Bravo at 8.00 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes