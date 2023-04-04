Who is Justin Guarini? American Idol mentor once dated Grammy winner Kelly Clarkson

American Idol season 21 aired its Hollywood Week on Sunday, featuring the show’s alumni as mentors to the contestants. One of them is Justin Guarini, who was the runner-up when Kelly Clarkson won season 1 in 2002.

Although he didn’t win his season, he has always shared a friendship with Kelly, who has been a renowned name in the music industry over the years.

Both once-competitors are now settled in their respective lives, but the two once dated each other. In an old episode of Watch What Happens Live (WWHL) with Andy Cohen, Kelly admitted:

“We did date a little bit.”

The ex-flames reunited in January 2023 on The Kelly Clarkson Show and reminisced about their time on the ABC show.

Meanwhile, Justin appeared as a stage presence mentor on Sunday’s episode of American Idol.

Justin and Kelly didn’t date during their time on American Idol

Post their American Idol journey, the two also starred in a musical rom-com movie, From Justin to Kelly, in 2003.

In WWHL, Kelly Clarkson confirmed that she and Justin Guarini have dated in the past. However, it was not during their time on American Idol season 1 when most fans thought the two were in a relationship.

Kelly said:

“We didn't date during ‘Idol,’ which, everybody thought, but we did date during … I feel like we weren't dating during (From Justin to Kelly) but I feel like maybe we did.”

She added:

“We did date a little bit. I think any two people who are thrown together that much would (date). Guy, girl, just saying — Timeless, put that song on from Justin to Kelly — you can't fight it! That's pretty much the only reason to revisit From Justin to Kelly.”

Ten years later, the Grammy Award-winning singer married Brandon Blackstock and became a parent to two kids — River Rose Blackstock and Remington Alexander Blackstock. In 2022, the couple got divorced.

Is Justin Guarini married?

Justin Guarini has been married to Reina Capodici since 2009. The couple knew each other as high school mates, but they romantically connected years later, post American Idol.

The couple has three children — one is Justin’s stepdaughter Lola (from Reina’s first marriage), the second is son William Neko, and the third is son Asher.

Justin’s bio on his official page reads:

“From the tender age of 4 years old, when he was accepted into the prestigious Atlanta Boys Choir program, Justin has been in love with entertainment. Over the past 20 years, Justin has entertained hundreds of millions of fans all over the world.”

As per his Instagram bio, he is a singer and dancer who loves to perform on Broadway shows. He is also a talent agent who helps artists land big roles.

American Idol season 21 mentors

The latest Hollywood Week on American Idol season 21 welcomed the show’s alumni as mentors. In addition to Justin Guarini, the other mentors were Phillip Phillips (season 11 winner), David Archuleta (season 7 runner-up), Jordin Sparks (season 6 winner), Clay Aiken (season 2 runner-up), and Catie Turner (season 16 Top 7).

Catie and Phillip helped the songwriting group, Clay and David boosted up singers’ confidence, and mentors Justin and Jordin worked on performers’ stage presence.

This season, the panel of coaches includes Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. The Ryan Seacrest-hosted show has now begun airing two episodes every week.

American Idol season 21 will air on Sundays and Mondays on ABC at 8:00 pm ET.

