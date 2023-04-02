American Idol season 21 mentors: Where to follow them on Instagram?

ABC's American Idol returns for another episode this week on Sunday, April 2, at 8:00 pm ET and in the upcoming segment, it’s time to see who all made it past the auditions and into Hollywood. In the upcoming round, the contestants will be mentored by former contestants of the singing show, who know what it feels like to be in their shoes.

These American Idol alums will help current participants with their song choices, deliveries, body languages, and more. The mentors set to appear on the ABC show include Justin Guarini, Clay Aiken, Jordin Sparks, David Archuleta, Phillips Phillips, Catie Turner, and Noah Thompson.

Keep up with the American Idol season 21 mentors on Instagram

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Fan-favorite “American Idol” alumni return as contestant mentors to build confidence, stage presence and songwriting as they prepare for amazing performances on the iconic Hollywood Week stage."

1) Justin Guarini

Instagram handle: @justinguarini

Entertainer and audition anxiety coach Justin Guarini, who previously appeared in season 1, is set to return to American Idol season 21 as a mentor. His Instagram account, which currently stands at 36.5K followers, showcases his techniques that “help singers, actors, and dancers land big roles.”

2) Clay Aiken

Instagram handle: @clayaiken

Season 2 runner-up Clay Aiken has an audience of 153K followers on the social media platform where he often posts about his life as a special education teacher and “a lifelong advocate for kids.”

3) Jordin Sparks

Instagram handle: @jordinsparks

American Idol season 6's winner, Jordin Sparks, has 1.9 million followers on Instagram and often takes to the platform to promote her upcoming songs. She also posts regularly about her workout regimes.

4) David Archuleta

Instagram handle: @davidarchie

Fan favorite and runner-up of season 7, David Archuleta is set to return to the show to help the current batch of contestants in the Hollywood round. David has 474K followers on social media wherein he recently posted about his upcoming appearance on the ABC show as well.

5) Phillips Phillips

Instagram handle: @phillphill

Season 11 winner Phillips Phillips has an audience of 254K followers with whom he often shares updates about his upcoming music and songs. His bio suggests that his upcoming album, Drift Back, is set to be released on June 9, 2023.

6) Catie Turner

Instagram handle: @hashtagcatie

Season 16 finalist Catie Turner is set to appear as a guest mentor in American Idol season 21’s Hollywood week. She has 289K followers on the social media platform. Her latest music video for Hyperfixations came out on March 24, 2023 and she took to Instagram to share snippets of the same.

7) Noah Thompson

Instagram handle: @noahthompsonmusic

The winner of season 20, Noah Thompson, is set to return to the stage to help guide the contestants a step closer to victory. He has 198K followers on Instagram and often posts about his music endeavors.

The artist recently posted about his forthcoming tour, which would take him across Tennessee, Virginia, Minnesota, Kentucky, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Nevada, Ohio, and Michigan.

Tune in on Sunday, April 2, at 8:00 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of American Idol season 21.

