American Idol season 21 episode 7 release date, air time, and plot

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 is all set to air a brand new episode this Sunday, April 2, and Monday, April 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. This week will initiate the Hollywood Week round of the competition, where the golden and platinum ticket winners will perform solo and in duets to impress the judges and make it to the Top 24.

This week's episode of American Idol will have the contestants work twice as hard as they participate in a few rounds of challenges that will test their musical abilities. To help them nail their performance, a few show alums will make an appearance. Their primary job will be to guide the singers on several aspects, including song choice and stage presence, among many others.

The hit ABC series has been on the air for over two decades and has only grown in popularity with each passing year. Season 21 of the competition saw the contestants perform in front of the iconic panel of judges - country superstar Luke Bryan, pop princess Katy Perry, and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie. While some managed to impress them, others fell short of making a mark.

American Idol season 21 begins its Hollywood Week round

Over the past few weeks, many contestant hopefuls have taken to the audition stages in New Orleans, Las Vegas, and Nashville to try out for the competition. The judges carefully observed their performances and gave the deserving a golden or a platinum ticket to advance to the Hollywood Week round.

The contestants will, however, not be alone in this journey. Guiding them throughout this difficult stage of the competition will be popular American Idol mentors - Justin Guarini (season 1 runner-up), Clay Aiken (season 2 runner-up), Jordin Sparks (season 6 winner), David Archuleta (season 7 runner-up), Phillip Phillips (season 11 winner), Catie Turner (season 16 finalist), and Noah Thompson (season 20 winner).

The Hollywood Week round will also break away from its original format of holding the genre challenge. Instead, the contestants will be asked to focus on either confidence, songwriting, or stage presence as one of the categories. Two alums have been assigned to each category and will be seen helping the singers with the same. They will bring their experiences to the show and mentor the contestants.

Check out how the American Idol mentors have been divided into categories.

Confidence - Clay Aiken and David Archuleta

Songwriting - Catie Turner and Phillip Phillips

Stage Presence - Jordin Sparks and Justin Guarini

Season 20 winner Noah Thompson will also be seen mentoring a group of contestants. Considering he is the most recent winner, he'll be able to guide the existing group of singers with his experience from being on the show last year.

A few preview clips from the upcoming American Idol episode teased a couple of performances by contestants. While Wé Ani will be seen impressing the judges with an original, Iam Tongi will have the judges and audience emotional with Bonnie Raitt's I Can't Make You Love Me.

Check out the mentor-contestant list for this week's episode (according to information released by the show on its official website):

Jordin Sparks - Matt Wilson, Wé Ani, Marybeth Bryd, McKayla Stacey Clay Aiken - Iam Tongi, PK, Sara Beth, Madi Grace Catie Turner - Keelin, Caroline Cole, Hannah Nicolaisen

Season 21 of American Idol has amped up the competition. Out of the many contestants who have received their golden and platinum tickets, the judges will choose the "best of the best" to make the Top 24. The singers will have to give it their all to prove that they are worthy of the same. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see who makes it through.

Don't forget to tune in to this week's episode on Sunday, April 2, and Monday, April 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

