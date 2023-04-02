American Idol season 21: Nutsa's rendition of 'I Surrender' leaves judges with chills

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 is all set to air a brand new episode this Sunday, April 2, and Monday, April 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

It will feature the beginning of the Hollywood Week round of the competition and will have the contestants giving some of their best performances to impress the judges and make it to the Top 24.

On this week's episode of American Idol, Nutsa's rendition of I Surrender left the judges and the live audience shocked. The contestant was applauded for her performance and the trio agreed that it gave them chills. Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out whether she makes it forward in the competition.

The hit ABC series saw the legendary judge trio - Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie, pop princess Katy Perry and country superstar Luke Bryan - making their return together for the fifth consecutive year.

Their fun banter and constructive feedback to the contestants add a fresh element to the show. This time, they are looking for "the best of the best of the best" to compete.

American Idol contestant Nutsa delivers a stunning performance during Hollywood Week

After getting a golden ticket during her audition round, Nutsa returned to the stage during the Hollywood Week round of the competition all prepared to give her best to the judges.

A preview clip of the upcoming American Idol episode showcased bits of her performance, which left the judges and audience stunned.

The Georgia native sang I Surrender by Celine Dion. As soon as she began singing, the judges were in awe and exclaimed "wow," before Lionel enquired what had happened to her between the audition and her performance now, indicating that there had been a significant improvement.

The singer kept hitting the perfect pitch and flew through the highest notes of the song with ease. The judges and the audience were left jaw-dropping as they couldn't believe it.

Nutsa was greeted with thunderous applause while she was still performing. After hitting her very last note, which said "I Surrender," the judges instantly gave her a standing ovation, as did the live audience. The contestant thanked them as she got emotional and exited the stage soon after.

Luke Bryan then confessed to feeling chills all over his body, a statement that echoed with his fellow American Idol judges as well. While Lionel exclaimed "Oh my God," Katy noted that they had the best talent this year.

Viewers will have to tune in to the episode to find out if Nutsa made it through to the next round and if she will eventually make it to the Top 24 of American Idol.

During her audition, she initially performed LaBelle’s Lady Marmalade. Her excitement was off the charts as she hit a lot of the high notes perfectly, even receiving a standing ovation from Katy Perry. However, the judge noted that the performance had "turned up too hot."

The American Idol judges then advised her to sing Greatest Love of All by Whitney Houston. Katy Perry suggested that Nutsa doesn't do a dance move or push it too hard, but only give them the "natural beauty" of the song. The contestant nailed the performance and received a golden ticket.

The Hollywood Week round of American Idol will have the contestants bring their A-game as they are put through the wringer with a variety of challenges. The intense, drama-filled week promises to keep viewers hooked. Fans will have to stay tuned to see who makes it to the next round.

Don't forget to tune in to an all-new episode on Sunday, April 2, and Monday, April 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

