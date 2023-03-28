Kelly Clarkson Las Vegas Residency 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

Grammy Award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson has announced her Las Vegas Residency Tour 2023, along with her upcoming album Intimate. The singer and talk show host announced the exciting news during a taping of her daytime show, much to the delight of her fans.

The Las Vegas Residency Tour, named Chemistry, an Intimate night with Kelly Clarkson, will take place at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood. Running from July 28 through August 19, the show promises to be an unforgettable experience for all who attend.

The general public on-sale begins March 31 on Ticketmaster at 10am local time.

Citi cardmembers and VIP packages begin on March 28. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Kelly Clarkson's Las Vegas Residency 2023 tour dates

Clarkson announced 10 shows at the Baktt Theater in Las Vegas, NV. Here are the dates for the tour:

July 28, 2023 - Baktt Theatre, Las Vegas, NV

July 29, 2023 - Baktt Theatre, Las Vegas, NV

August 2, 2023 - Bakt Theatre, Las Vegas, NV

August 4, 2023 - Baktt Theatre, Las Vegas, NV

August 5, 2023 - Bakt Theatre, Las Vegas, NV

August 9, 2023 - Baktt Theatre, Las Vegas, NV

August 11, 2023 - Bakt Theatre, Las Vegas, NV

August 12, 2023 - Bakt Theatre, Las Vegas, NV

August 18, 2023 - Baktt Theatre, Las Vegas,NV

August 19, 2023 - Baktt Theatre, Las Vegas,NV

Kelly Clarkson rose to fame after winning the first season of American Idol

Kelly Clarkson is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality. She was born on April 24, 1982, in Fort Worth, Texas, and rose to fame in 2002 after winning the first season of the reality television show American Idol.

Since then, she has released several successful albums and singles, including hits like Since U Been Gone, Breakaway, and Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You). She has also won numerous awards for her music, including three Grammy Awards, and has sold over 25 million albums worldwide.

In addition to her music career, the popstar has also made several appearances on television shows, including American Dreams, Reba, and The Voice, where she served as a coach for several seasons. She also hosted her own talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, which premiered in 2019.

She is known for her powerful vocals and her ability to connect with her fans through her honest and relatable lyrics. She has been an inspiration to many and has used her platform to advocate for issues such as body positivity and LGBTQ+ rights.

