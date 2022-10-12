Who is Kelly Clarkson and how is she related to NBA? All you need to know

Kelly Clarkson is known for her incredible singing voice that helped her become the artist that she is today. She isn't related to the NBA, but her stardom has helped her become involved in the league. Born in Fort Worth, Texas, Clarkson had huge dreams of becoming a big-time singer. That dream came to fruition in 2002, when she auditioned for "American Idol: The Search for a Superstar."

It was her friends who encouraged her to attempt an audition, and she ultimately won the competition that same year. Since then, Clarkson made iconic songs that boosted her stardom. Songs like "Since U Been Gone," "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" and "A Moment Like This" helped Clarkson achieve world-wide fame.

Clarkson has won three Grammy awards as a singer and is still active. Right now, she's seen being busy on her show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," which has been going strong. The show is in its fourth season.

Clarkson was also involved in the NBA on three separate occasions.

There was one instance where she appeared in a commercial about the league. Alongside Ashlee Simpson, Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan, they appeared to promote their love of the league.

During the 2004 All-Star Game, Kelly Clarkson was booked by the NBA to perform during halftime.

Her last and most recent exposure to the NBA was in 2011, when she sang the American national anthem before Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Seeing as she's from Fort Worth, she rooted for the Dallas Mavericks during the Finals.

We're hoping to see more of Kelly Clarkson on the basketball screen.

The Dallas Mavericks are elite this 2022-23 NBA season

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors: Game 1

The Dallas Mavericks are one of the clear-cut favorites this season. The front office has finally addressed their frontcourt issues and is looking to do better.

During their offseason, the Mavs traded for Christian Wood, a player who could fit well in the team's offense. His pick-and-roll game alongside Luka Doncic is something that is expected to be deadly. Additionally, he can consistently knock down outside shots when needed.

Doncic is expected to do incredible things this season as well. Many experts chose the three-time All-Star to be the league's MVP this season. After years of not winning, it might be his year. He's also trimmed down to a healthier figure that could be his ticket to winning the award.

The Dallas Mavericks will start their season against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 20.

