Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 episode 3 on Bravo: Release date, air time, and plot explored

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming segment, the crew enjoys their night off, but it looks like some cast members have had too much to drink. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Capt. Glenn finally wakes up to some good news; the entire crew is invited to join the guests for dinner, and chef Ileisha must change her menu in the last minute."

Tune in on Monday, April 24, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4

Gary King is back on board in the upcoming episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 is set to return to screens with another episode this week. In the upcoming episode, First Mate Gary King finally joins the crew, and Captain Glenn couldn’t be happier.

In a promo uploaded to social media, First Mate Gary King, who was absent from the first few episodes, finally joins the rest of the crew on Parisifall III. The captain and Gary are seen hugging happily. In a confessional, the captain says:

"I can’t tell you how happy I am that he’s here."

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 cast member is then seen waking up his other crew members, who are also more than happy to see him on the yacht. The promo then teases a big change in the schedule as one charter group expresses their desire to have the whole cast dine with them.

The captain informs the crew of this decision and tells them that he doesn’t want to say no to the group. While Daisy Kelliher feels wide-eyed, chef Ileisha Dell is up for the challenge but wonders midway if she’s bitten off more than she can chew. In a confessional, she says:

"I’m thinking ‘Oh my God, can I do this? Can’t say no but like, it’s insane."

She is seen stressing out with only an hour to go until service, as the food isn’t nearly done and the clock’s ticking. Meanwhile, Colin and Captain Glenn talk about taking the Below Deck Sailing Yacht boat out for a “sea trial,” and the captain tells him that he’s “game” whenever Colin is ready. However, when they do start the process, they notice an exhaust leak in the boat that could hamper things.

Where was Gary King for the first few episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

The latest season of the Below Deck spin-off premiered on April 10, 2023, but one cast member was missing. While Daisy and Colin greeted Captain Glenn, he explained that Gary had contracted Covid. In a confessional, he said:

"So Gary’s got Covid. It’s like pretty much the worst thing that could happen. Every day I’ve bene hopeful that he’s going to have a negative test, but he keeps testing positive."

He added that it's been tough due to his absence on the show, and he wasn't sure when the captain was coming back. Commenting on the situation, Chase mentioned that they were a brand new crew, yet they were supposed to pick up charter the next day without their boss on board.

