"I felt very guilty doing it": Below Deck star Daisy Kelliher dishes on her dynamic with castmate Colin MacRae

Below Deck Sailing Yacht aired an interesting episode last week on Monday, May 29, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. Apart from the cast members navigating their duties on the superyacht, they also dealt with personal dynamics and newfound relationships, creating significant drama in the episode.

By the end of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht episode, viewers witnessed chief stew Daisy Kelliher and first engineer Colin MacRae share a kiss and form a potential romance, leaving viewers in shock. For the past three seasons, the former had been associated with first mate Gary King.

In a recent Instagram Q&A session, a fan felt that Colin has been jealous of her romantic history with Gary, which they felt was evident in the last few episodes.

“I don’t think either of the boys were too impressed that I hooked up with the other. I would never, under normal circumstances, do that. I felt very guilty about doing it."

Below Deck star Daisy Kelliher opens up about her kiss with Colin MacRae

While the incident between Daisy and Colin did leave Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans shocked, they were still rooting for the two castmates to take their potential relationship forward. However, Daisy keenly expressed how she was guilty about making out with two crew members - Gary and Colin.

Calling it "my my ignorance or my naivety," she said:

"But Colin had a girlfriend - well, multiple girlfriends - for as long as I’ve known him. And Gary never expressed any interest in me. I honestly thought I wasn’t doing anything wrong. I didn’t think I was upsetting anyone, I really didn’t. I would never have hooked up with two friends or two crew members."

Throughout the last week's Below Deck Sailing Yacht episode, viewers witnessed multiple interactions between Colin and Daisy as they prepared a talent show for the charter guests. Meanwhile, her former flame, Gary, was also igniting a potential romance with stew Mads Herrera.

Another fan asked Daisy if she always had a crush on him, considering they'd worked together for different seasons, the chief stew expressed that she wouldn't describe it as a crush, but the situation was the other way around.

"I don’t really fancy people or have crushes. But I will say I think it was obvious to me that Colin had a crush on me maybe from Season 1."

She continued:

"I never really thought like that because I don’t have crushes, and also he had a girlfriend, so I put him very much in the friend zone. But I realize that he probably did have a crush on me.”

However, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht chief stew felt that irrespective of what transpired, she saw the hook-up coming. She said:

"I always knew we would eventually hook up. I knew that from about halfway through Season 1. I could feel it when we would pass by each other or touch each other.”

A fan asked Daisy about the comment she made about wanting Gary to stay away from her. She responded by stating that it was a joke and that he had only recently recovered from COVID. However, she expressed that she was serious about not letting any of them near her.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht chief stew said:

“The boys messed with my head, and I don’t want anyone to come near me, really, because it never ends well.”

When asked how her situation was with Gary at the moment, she posted a picture of the both of them and confessed that they were on "good terms."

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has definitely packed a lot of drama since its premiere. As the installment progresses, the cast will deal with more issues coming their way. Viewers will have to wait and see how Daisy and Colin's dynamic will affect the rest of the season.

The series airs every Monday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes