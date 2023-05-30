"Poor move as bosun": Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans slam Gary for throwing Chase under the bus

Popular reality series Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 aired a brand new episode on Monday, May 29, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members managing the yacht and delivering their duties, while also navigating personal issues, strained dynamics, and newfound relationships. Viewers witnessed a lot of drama throughout the episode.

On this week's episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Gary spoke to Alex about his concerns of the deckhand not cleaning the boat properly the previous day. However, the bosun threw his other deckhand Chase under the bus for complaining about Alex to him.

Gary revealed to Alex that Chase had called out the deckhand's laziness. This frustrated Alex who failed to understand what his fellow castmate's issue was. Fans, however, slammed Gary for throwing Chase under the bus and creating friction between his two deckhands. One tweeted:

Poppy Poppins. @PopCultureBits #BelowDeckSailing Wow GARY! Poor move as bosun! Why would you create that kind of drama? On a boat!! Being on those ships for long periods of time can drive a person crazy and then you go and create issues when you didn’t need to!!??! #belowdeck #BelowDeckSailing Yacht Wow GARY! Poor move as bosun! Why would you create that kind of drama? On a boat!! Being on those ships for long periods of time can drive a person crazy and then you go and create issues when you didn’t need to!!??! #belowdeck #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht

The Bravo series has been extremely successful over the past few years and has also established several franchises. Cast members of season 4 include OG department heads - Captain Glenn Shephard, first-mate Gary King, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, and chief engineer Colin MacRae.

They are accompanied by newcomers Chef Ileisha Dell, stews Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera, and deckhands Chase Lemacks and Alex Propson.

Gary throws Chase under the bus on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Tonight's episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht saw the cast members manage their charter guests and prepare for a talent show as they did last season with the same guests on board. Although it was in popular demand, the crew was nervous about how they could go on topping the last installment's show. However, it was the least of their concerns as they still had impending issues to solve.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Cheers to B***ies, reads:

"After Chase confides in Gary about Alex's lackluster work ethic, Chase's trust is broken when Gary tells Alex about their conversation."

Last week's episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht saw Chase address his concerns about Alex's work on the boat. The anchor pocket hadn't been cleared thoroughly and Chase told Gary about Alex's poor job. While he expressed a desire to talk to his fellow deckhand himself, the bosun took up the responsibility upon him.

This week's episode saw Gary address his concerns with Alex. He called the deckhand aside and expressed how the boat hadn't been cleaned thoroughly. Alex, however, maintained that he'd spent over 6 hours cleaning the boat. Gary mentioned that the anchor pocket was unclean, which the deckhand forgot about.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht bosun then told Alex about Chase's complaints towards him. Gary noted that Chase was claiming laziness on Alex's part and that the deckhand was "livid" about Alex's work ethic. However, Gary resolved his issues with Alex, leaving the latter frustrated with Chase.

In a confessional, Alex said:

"Seriously? I feel like I'm working really really hard. So I don't know really why Chase is attacking me behind my back. If you're upset about things Chase, it's like, come talk to me. I mean, like, what is this guy's deal?"

Alex went on to apologize to Captain Glenn for his mistake.

Fans slam Gary for throwing Chase under the bus on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Fans were disappointed with Gary for revealing to Alex what his other deckhand Chase said. They felt that it was unfair for the bosun to create friction between the two deckhands. Check it out.

Sassy Sonya @sonyam401 Gary throwing Chase under the bus WTF!! No wonder Chase wanted to talk to Alex one on one #BelowDeckSailing Gary throwing Chase under the bus WTF!! No wonder Chase wanted to talk to Alex one on one #BelowDeckSailing

Kristina @KLynnRN Gary just threw Chase all the way the hell under the bus. #BelowDeckSailing Gary just threw Chase all the way the hell under the bus. #BelowDeckSailing https://t.co/fLFFCXKW0V

MJeeper @jeeper_m Gary that is not how you f-ing give feedback by throwing another of your subordinates under the bus. It just creates animosity. WTF! #BelowDeckSailing Gary that is not how you f-ing give feedback by throwing another of your subordinates under the bus. It just creates animosity. WTF! #BelowDeckSailing

𝕯𝖊𝖇𝖇𝖎𝖊 @MissDebbieR Gary telling Alex that Chase called him lazy gonna cause a problem. Why would he do that #BelowDeckSailing Gary telling Alex that Chase called him lazy gonna cause a problem. Why would he do that #BelowDeckSailing

Fans continued to slam Gary for his behavior. Check it out.

KARRIE @JMO102324 Not good Gary! Oh wow! Gary dimed out Chase complaining about Alex to Alex!!Not good Gary! #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailing Yacht Oh wow! Gary dimed out Chase complaining about Alex to Alex!! 😳😳 Not good Gary! #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Brittni @_bstarrr That was very poor management/leadership style from Gary by throwing Chase under the bus esp when he had a valid complaint that Gary agreed with #belowdecksailing That was very poor management/leadership style from Gary by throwing Chase under the bus esp when he had a valid complaint that Gary agreed with #belowdecksailing

BobbiG62 @BobbiG62 SO, THAT was NOT COOL of Gary to TELL Alex what Chase said! THAT'S gonna create BAD feelings between them for SURE! #BelowDeckSailing SO, THAT was NOT COOL of Gary to TELL Alex what Chase said! THAT'S gonna create BAD feelings between them for SURE! #BelowDeckSailing

🇳🇬 Uzo 🇺🇸 @wtfjag I think we need a break from GARY bc am sick & tired of him & his shenanigans. He's supposed 2 be team lead so for him 2 go lie 2 Alex abt his convo with Chase is a sh*tty thing 2 do. Hope @bigsailboats addresses this if they av a reunion #BelowDeckSailing Yacht #BelowDeckSailing I think we need a break from GARY bc am sick & tired of him & his shenanigans. He's supposed 2 be team lead so for him 2 go lie 2 Alex abt his convo with Chase is a sh*tty thing 2 do. Hope @bigsailboats addresses this if they av a reunion #BelowDeckSailingYacht #BelowDeckSailing

Tricky Woo @TrickyWooo33 Gary pitting his deck crew against each other because he’s got the emotional maturity of a gnat . So unprofessional #BelowDeckSailing Gary pitting his deck crew against each other because he’s got the emotional maturity of a gnat . So unprofessional #BelowDeckSailing

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been dramatic with each passing episode. As the cast navigates more complicated dynamics in the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see what more is to come for viewers to witness. They will have to only wait and watch how it all pans out.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand-new episode next Monday, May 29, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes