"Poor move as bosun": Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans slam Gary for throwing Chase under the bus

Popular reality series Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 aired a brand new episode on Monday, May 29, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members managing the yacht and delivering their duties, while also navigating personal issues, strained dynamics, and newfound relationships. Viewers witnessed a lot of drama throughout the episode.
On this week's episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Gary spoke to Alex about his concerns of the deckhand not cleaning the boat properly the previous day. However, the bosun threw his other deckhand Chase under the bus for complaining about Alex to him.
Gary revealed to Alex that Chase had called out the deckhand's laziness. This frustrated Alex who failed to understand what his fellow castmate's issue was. Fans, however, slammed Gary for throwing Chase under the bus and creating friction between his two deckhands. One tweeted:
The Bravo series has been extremely successful over the past few years and has also established several franchises. Cast members of season 4 include OG department heads - Captain Glenn Shephard, first-mate Gary King, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, and chief engineer Colin MacRae.
They are accompanied by newcomers Chef Ileisha Dell, stews Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera, and deckhands Chase Lemacks and Alex Propson.
Gary throws Chase under the bus on Below Deck Sailing Yacht
Tonight's episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht saw the cast members manage their charter guests and prepare for a talent show as they did last season with the same guests on board. Although it was in popular demand, the crew was nervous about how they could go on topping the last installment's show. However, it was the least of their concerns as they still had impending issues to solve.
The official synopsis of the episode, titled Cheers to B***ies, reads:
"After Chase confides in Gary about Alex's lackluster work ethic, Chase's trust is broken when Gary tells Alex about their conversation."
Last week's episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht saw Chase address his concerns about Alex's work on the boat. The anchor pocket hadn't been cleared thoroughly and Chase told Gary about Alex's poor job. While he expressed a desire to talk to his fellow deckhand himself, the bosun took up the responsibility upon him.
This week's episode saw Gary address his concerns with Alex. He called the deckhand aside and expressed how the boat hadn't been cleaned thoroughly. Alex, however, maintained that he'd spent over 6 hours cleaning the boat. Gary mentioned that the anchor pocket was unclean, which the deckhand forgot about.
The Below Deck Sailing Yacht bosun then told Alex about Chase's complaints towards him. Gary noted that Chase was claiming laziness on Alex's part and that the deckhand was "livid" about Alex's work ethic. However, Gary resolved his issues with Alex, leaving the latter frustrated with Chase.
In a confessional, Alex said:
"Seriously? I feel like I'm working really really hard. So I don't know really why Chase is attacking me behind my back. If you're upset about things Chase, it's like, come talk to me. I mean, like, what is this guy's deal?"
Alex went on to apologize to Captain Glenn for his mistake.
Fans slam Gary for throwing Chase under the bus on Below Deck Sailing Yacht
Fans were disappointed with Gary for revealing to Alex what his other deckhand Chase said. They felt that it was unfair for the bosun to create friction between the two deckhands. Check it out.
Fans continued to slam Gary for his behavior. Check it out.
Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been dramatic with each passing episode. As the cast navigates more complicated dynamics in the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see what more is to come for viewers to witness. They will have to only wait and watch how it all pans out.
Don't forget to tune in to a brand-new episode next Monday, May 29, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.