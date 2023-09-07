What to expect from Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8

Below Deck Mediterranean has been entertaining audiences with its on-the-sea drama for seven seasons since its debut in 2016. The good news is that, following the conclusion of the previous season, which aired in 2022, the Below Deck show will return for a fresh new season on television this month.

Season 8 of the show will premiere on Monday, September 25 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. As per its official press release, viewers can expect the following on the show:

"Set amidst the mesmerizing Italian Riviera and the historic façade of Genoa, Italy, it's all hands on deck this season for Capt[ain] Sandy and her team. From outrageous guests to after-hours antics, the boat gets rocked throughout each charter as the crew navigates complicated dynamics and unexpected rifts.”

Further, it mentions:

“In a franchise first, unprecedented staffing changes dominate the season, which tests each department as they struggle to find their sea legs through unforeseen turnover."

Episode 1 of Below Deck Mediterranean, will also be available on Peacock the day after it airs. The cast members who will be appearing this season of Below Deck Mediterranean include Captain Sandy Yawn, Chef Jack Luby, Chief Stew Tumi Mhlongo, Second Stew Kyle Viljoen, Second Stew Natalya Scudder, Bosun Ruan Irving, Deckhand Luka Brunton, Deckhand Lara Du Preez, Stew Jessika Asai, and Deckhand Haleigh Gorman.

Trailer for Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 hints at a drama-filled season

The trailer opens with a scenic view of the Italian Riviera and the 180-foot Motor Yacht Mustique before the scene shifts to the crew. It's clear from the get-go that the new season of Below Deck Mediterranean will be replete with tension, quarrels, and confrontations. In addition to this, the trailer also depicts possible boatmances and heartbreaks.

According to the description of the season 8 trailer:

"Captain Sandy Yawn has her hands full with a wild crew, outrageous charter guests, and shake-ups in the staff. Brace yourself for a wild ride where the only thing more unpredictable than the sea is the crew itself!"

Issues will arise in the form of visa issues, which threaten to leave two crew members behind. Furthermore, Kyle and Natalya from Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 will find themselves in the midst of arguments stemming from questions of hierarchy.

The press release continues,

"Before they even leave the dock, visa issues tie up two crew members while a department head mismanages important paperwork. Sandy leans on temporary help for the first charter and an unexpected shake-up results in a change of hierarchy."

The new season of the show will also include new challenges and problems for Captain Sandy and her team. Bravo further mentions the following in its press release:

"Sandy levels up this season with the 180-foot M/Y Mustique, which challenges her deck crew as they attempt to navigate the busy industrial port with utmost precision."

In addition, the report states:

“On deck, the crew is overwhelmed by their workload on the oversized vessel as the interior deals with a clash of personalities. Chef Jack wows the guests with his impressive take on local Italian fare, but things start to sour when communication goes south..."

During the preview of the show, Jessika and Luka are seen making out, with the latter ironically mentioning how he is coming on to this season keeping in mind that he doesn't want to get "distracted by these ladies."

The preview also focused on Chief Stew Tumi Mhlongo from Below Deck Down Under, who was seen having problems with other cast members, especially Natalya.

"You have been attacking me since day one," says Tumi.

Tumi, who is the first South African Chief Stew in the Bravo franchise, will be seen managing Kyle and Natalya, apart from the other crewmates. She tells Kyle,

"You are a horrible human!"

She further adds,

"This is my first time as a chief stew. I have never come across a crew this crazy and I don't think I ever will."

Apart from this, Sandy's strictness towards the crew is also clearly visible in another clip as she rebukes a crewmate.

"I have ears, I have eyes, I hear you talk out of both sides of your mouth daily."

Tune in to Bravo on Monday, September 25 at 9 p.m. ET for the latest season of Below Deck Mediterranean.