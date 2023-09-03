Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 release date, air time, trailer, and more

The Below Deck Mediterranean crew is setting sail for yet another charter season, this time across the pristine waters of the Italian Riviera. Bravo dropped the first look for season 8 on September 1, and the upcoming season looks nothing short of explosive. Running the boat is the fan-favorite taskmaster, Captain Sandy, who will be joined by some new and some known faces to make up the crew.

Prepped and ready, the crew will return with more demanding guests, tons of boatmances, and drama like the franchise has never seen before on September 25 at 9 pm ET. Moreover, with the trailer setting high expectations, fans are curious to see how the plot unfolds.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 will see Captain Sandy returning

Release date and time, where to watch

While cruising across the crystal-clear Italian Riviera this season seems like the sweetest escape, the crew dynamics have never been more sour. Below Deck Mediterranean is making big waves with its trailer, and according to it, the upcoming season is set to be released on Monday, September 25, 2023 at 9 pm ET.

However, the timings may vary based on each region, so here are some of the internations timezones that fans may follow to get an understanding of their local timings:

United Kingdom: 2 am BST on September 26, 2023

Canada: 9 pm ET on September 25, 2023

Australia: 11 am AEST on September 26, 2023

India: 6:30 am IST on September 26, 2023

South Korea & Japan: 9 am on September 26, 2023

With some old and some new faces, this season of Below Deck Mediterranean will explore Italy's best views and azure waters. Premiering on the latter part of this month, the newest season aboard the M/Y Mustique will be available to stream on Bravo.

Looking back at Below Deck Mediterranean season 7

Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 took the crew on an unforgettable experience in Malta. Captain Sandy ran the ship with Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljeon, and the three will once again be returning in season 8. Chief Stew Natasha was slammed by Captain Sandy as she gradually grew more distracted because of her personal issues. Natasha was also facing issues with Chef David.

Natalya had something romantic brewing with Bosun Storm, which didn't end as beautifully as they'd expected. However, at the crew's final night out, Reid and Elena shared an intimate moment.

Meanwhile, Kyle Viljeon left the ship early due to an ankle injury. During his stay, he didn't create a pleasant impression on the audience because of his incompetence and unwillingness to do his job.

Captain Sandy, however, had not fired him and instead invited him to reunite with the crew in the season finale. While most of the crew attended the reunion episode, Natasha took a rain check since she was working on another charter.

Below Deck Mediterranean: What drama can be expected from season 8?

Captaining M/Y Mustique this season is Below Deck Mediterranean veteran Sandy, with her crew including familiar faces from season 7 like Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen, Down Under's Tumi Mhlongo, and even their newest addition, Luka Brunton. New crew members include Chef Jack, Bosun Ruan, Stew Jessica, and Deckhands Laura and Haleigh.

Tumi Mhlongo, 2nd stew from the Down Under version, has proudly taken over the position of Chief Stew aboard this yacht. However, this season isn't going to be a cakewalk for her. With what the trailer makes out to be a non-cooperative team, the responsibilities that come with this position of authority become tougher for Tumi to navigate.

"I have never come across a crew this crazy and I don't think I ever will."

She is seen getting into an altercation with Below Deck Mediterranean's Natalya, where Tumi tells her that she feels like Natalya's been disrespectful toward her ever since she stepped on board. Natalya retaliates by commenting on Tumi's attitude. Moreover, Natalya looks ready to cause problems for the crew as she also fires shots at Kyle in another clip, calling him a "horrible human."

As Tumi struggles to command authority, Captain Sandy has never had issues in that area. This charter season, she continues to run the boat with her zero-tolerance policy for incompetence and insubordination, among other things. The trailer also shows her on a firing spree, calling out several yachties. This becomes evident when, at one point in the trailer, she tells a crew member that:

"Your screaming, your lack of respect, I won't tolerate it. I don't want a person like you on board."

This Below Deck Mediterranean crew has no room for error or bad attitude, with a one-way ticket home ready for those who fail to comply. This isn't just the case for the yachties, though, it applies to guests as well. Captain Sandy is seen warning a drunk guest to kick him off if he misbehaves.

Luka and Jessika are definitely not just friends. (Images via Instagram/@lukabrunton and @jessikaasai)

While Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 has showdowns galore, it also seems to have a record-number of boatmances. Down Under's newest addition, Luka, has also made his way to Below Deck Mediterranean. Luka claims in a confessional that he has only one goal – to "not get too distracted by these ladies," but with Down Under as proof, he turns heads wherever he goes.

According to the trailer, Deckhand Luka will be seen exploring romantic connections in Italian waters with Jessika the Stew. While she initially friendzones him, things escalate quickly as they move from buddies to much more.

As such, the franchise promises to anchor the audience with a wildly entertaining charter season. Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 premieres on September 25 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.