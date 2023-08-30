Below Deck Down Under season 2: Meet Adam Kodra's replacement Luka Brunton

Below Deck Down Under season 2 has seen several changes in cast members in the past couple of weeks. Not too long after Luke and Laura's employment was terminated due to inappropriate behavior, another cast member was asked to leave due to inadequate skills.

Adam Kodra was let go in episode 13, which aired on August 28, 2023 for wrongfully dropping the anchor which caused damages worth $1,000 to the Northern Sun.

While Jaoa Franco believed he should be given the benefit of the doubt, Captain Jason felt differently. However, Adam admitted to his mistakes and left with his held high.

"I can’t believe it. I was learning a lot and I was having a lot of fun. It just sucks that it’s getting cut short. I completely messed up. You don’t have anyone to blame but yourself."

Soon after his departure, another yachtie, Luka Brunton, joined the show. While Luka may be a stranger to fans, some cast members know him well. Upon his arrival, Aesha greeted him with excitement and the new Deckhand revealed that she's like "family."

Below Deck Down Under season 2 cast member Luka Brunton has 7 years of yachting experience

The yachtie is 25 years old and has been in the industry for seven years. The Raglan, New Zealand native has previously worked on luxury yachties as a deckhand before he started working as an engineer.

His Bravo bio reads:

"I have had some high-profile guests visit a yacht. We had to pick them up in a tender in the middle of the night with no lights so they wouldn't be seen."

The newest Below Deck Down Under season 2 cast member can be found on Instagram at @lukebrunton where he already has an impressive following of 19.5K.

He often posts pictures of his adventurous activities such as dirt biking and more. One person who often makes an appearance on his Instagram account is his wife, Lorena who is a model.

When Luka arrived on the boat, Aesha Scott recognized him immediately having worked with him in the past. During a confessional, the Below Deck Down Under season 2 chief stew noted that she loves Luka and explained how they met.

"When I first started yachting, my sister and I went to France to look for our first yachting jobs together. And that's when I became friends with Luka. He's just one of those guys who everyone is drawn to and everyone likes."

She further added that Luka knows her sister "very well" and further revealed that he was also involved with Magda Ziomek from season 1. The new cast member also expressed his opinions of Aesha and noted that she's "like family, actually."

Aesha wasn't the only one impressed by Luka, junior stew Margot Sisson commented on his appearance and called him beautiful. She was further taken aback by his real eyelashes because they were "so long."

Below Deck Down Under season 2 will return next week with a brand new episode on Monday, September 4, 2023 on Bravo.