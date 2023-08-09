"Your emotions are valid": Below Deck Down Under star Margot Sisson addresses "triggering" incident on social media 

Below Deck Down Under season 2 aired two new episodes this week. During the two-part segment, fans witnessed something awful happen to Margot Sisson, but they were relieved that the production team and crew took the appropriate actions to prevent future incidents.

During the episode, one cast member, Luke Jones, attempted to s*xually assault Margot Sisson while she was drunk and unconscious. While Luke was fired for the offense and criminal behavior, one cast member felt that the termination was unfair. Others, however, rallied around Sisson and extended their support.

In light of the deplorable incident, Margot recently took to social media to address what happened and talk about s*xual assault, noting that it is never the victim's fault.

"Had I woken up to a boat full of people who had the same feelings as Laura, I would have continued to think it was my fault, that I deserved it, and what happened was okay," Margot wrote.

Margot Sisson addresses Below Deck Down Under season 2 incident (Image via Instagram/@zmargotz)

She continued:

"It breaks my heart to know that this has happened to so many of you reading this. Your emotions are valid, nobody is allowed to blame you, and you can't blame yourself."

Below Deck Down Under star Margot Sisson praises cast members on social media

Addressing the triggering events that took place during Below Deck Down Under's recent episode on Monday, August 7, 2023, Margot Sisson took to social media to bring to light everything related to the issue.

During the episode, fans saw the cast rally around Margot after Luke Jones attempted to get into her bed naked without her consent. The production team's quick intervention, Chief Stew Aesha Scott's intuition, Captain Jason's firm stance, and the rest of the crew's support in making sure that she was okay touched hearts.

After the episode aired, Margot thanked her cast members on Instagram for ensuring her safety and helping her believe that what happened wasn't her fault. She commended the Below Deck Down Under chief stew's ability to recognize the "vulnerability of the situation" and her "courageous intervention."

"I thank the Universe for her every day, as well as the producers who quickly stepped in. Aesha, you have a heart of gold, I look up to you and I will forever be grateful."

She also praised the captain of the Northern Sun and thanked him for his immediate response and "leaving no room for BS." Margot added that, unfortunately, there are several captains who would sweep the situation under the rug. She expressed her gratitude to the captain and exclaimed, "Jason isn't one of them."

"Thank you for repeatedly making me feel safe and supported. I wish every captain were just like you. Sending you so much love right now."

Margot proceeded to talk about Tzarina, the Below Deck Down Under chef, for helping her when she was low and vulnerable. She repeated the chef's words "Women should be able to be black out drunk if they want. We should be able to stand in a room naked and not have anyone do anything to us."

"Thank you for holding me, supporting me, and feeling me flapjacks and chicken soup with so much love. I am lucky to have you in my life and you have become such a role model to me. I love you."

She further thanked Harry for being "perfect." Margot noted that the Below Deck Down Under season 2 cast member made her smile every day and called him an incredible person. She noted that he deserves the world.

Margot then thanked Adam Kodra and noted that, while their interactions were not aired, he was such an important part of her life while on the show. She noted that after the incident, Adam came to her and told her that if he had known what was happening, he would have done "anything and everything" to protect her.

"He (Adam) said I was like a sister to him and it was so sweet and I truly adore him."

Margot Sisson thanks the Below Deck Down Under season 2 cast (Image via Instagram/@zmargotz)

She further noted that she was "oblivious" to what was going on between Adam and Laura, another crewmate who was fired for s*xual misconduct, and wished that she could go back in time and be there for him more. Margot ended the series of appreciation posts by stating that neither she nor Adam deserved to be put in that position.

Below Deck Down Under season 2 will return next week with a brand new episode on Bravo.