"YOU are not stupid": Below Deck Down Under fans rally around Margot Sisson after season 2 episodes 6 & 7

Below Deck Down Under season 2 aired two new episodes on Monday, August 7, 2023. During the segment, one cast member violated another's boundaries and private space and was immediately terminated.

Disclaimer: This article contains information about abuse that may be disturbing for some. Readers' discretion is advised.

The cast went out for drinks as usual after the chartered guests left. However, after noticing how close Luke Jones was getting to a drunken Margot, Aesha Scott's protective instincts kicked in and she began keeping an eye on the two. She continued to linger around Margot Sisson even after they returned to the boat.

However, when a sudden blackout prompted Aesha to leave the room for a minute, Luke Jones took advantage of the situation and got into bed naked, beside Margot. When Aesha realized this, she alerted the captain. Luke was removed from the boat and his employment was terminated.

The next day, when Aesha Scott recapped the events of the night for Margot, she noted that she felt "so stupid" and "too drunk." Fans took to social media to rally around the cast member and reminded her that the only person who was at fault was Lukes Jones. They noted that she is "not stupid" and was just having fun.

Below Deck Down Under season 2 fans support Margot Sisson after her recent experience

Luke took advantage of the blackout in the episode and climbed into bed with Margot. After the production team intervened, he angrily ran out of the cabin and went to his own room. When Below Deck Down Under cast member Laura asked him what happened, he told her that he had nothing to do with the incident.

Aesha immediately informed the captain about the incident and Luke was removed from the show. The next day, along with chef Tzarina, Aesha Scott informed Margot of everything that happened, leaving the cast member evidently upset.

"I woke up feeling weird, I knew that whatever, like happened wasn't okay," she said.

She added that she felt stupid and while the Below Deck Down Under chef reminded her that his actions were not her responsibility, Margot added that she was extremely drunk the night before.

Margot thanked Aesha for taking care of her and later told her that she needed a minute to go "cry in the bathroom."

"I feel like disappointed in myself, embarrassed, sad, I'm shocked and I'm still processing it. But I honestly just like, I just feel so loved, it's a lot of different emotions at once," she told the cameras.

She called her mother and sister when she was alone and told them about what happened. She told them that she felt really "grossed out" and "so stupid." She added that she was probably being too flirty but her family reminded her that it wasn't her fault.

Later in the episode, Laura expressed her displeasure about Luke's termination to Margot and noted that she didn't think it was fair. She added that she felt sorry for her but noted that he could have been given a warning.

She defended him by saying that he was probably joking and went on to say that he wouldn't "r*pe her." She proceeded to gaslight and blame her for the assault and noted that it wasn't like she said no to him the whole night.

Fans come out in support of Margot

Below Deck Down Under fans took to social media to support and defend Margot and rallied around her in light of the problematic situation.

Below Deck Down Under season 2 will return next week on Monday with a brand new episode on Bravo.