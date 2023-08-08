"Bad seed": Below Deck Down Under season 2 fans react to Luke Jones' termination in episodes 6-7

Disclaimer: The following Below Deck Down Under article mentions attempted s*xual assault and spoilers for the latest episodes.

Below Deck Down Under season 2 aired two new episodes this week on Monday, August 7, 2023. In the new episodes, things took a horrible turn, with one cast member crossing all boundaries and attempting to assault another.

After the chartered guests left, the cast went out to drink. Seeing Margot completely drunk and Luke Jones being a little too close to her, Aesha Scott decided to keep a close watch on things to prevent anything bad from happening.

Back on the boat, Aesha left Margot alone for a minute, during which Luke Jones, the bosun, entered her room without clothes and climbed into bed with her. The producers forced him out of the room and Aesha informed the captain about the incident, which resulted in Luke being fired from the job.

Fans took to social media to slam Luke for his criminal behavior and called him "a bad seed."

Below Deck fans slam Luke on social media (Image via Twitter/@dezireme2)

Below Deck Down Under fans slam Luke for trying to force himself on Margot in season 2 episodes 6-7

In the latest episodes of Below Deck Down Under season 2, a crew outing turns horribly wrong due to the behavior of one cast member. After the chartered guests left, the crew went out for drinks as usual. However, Aesha Scott, the chief stew, was worried about Luke Jones' closeness to Margot while the junior stew was intoxicated.

She decided to keep a close eye on things, especially when they returned to the boat, and decided to skip going to the Jacuzzi with the rest of the cast to ensure Margot's safety because the Below Deck Down Under season 2 cast member made it very clear that she wanted to go to bed.

While Laura tried convincing Luke to join her upstairs, he told her to go when the crew faced a sudden blackout. Aesha left to investigate what happened and soon after, Luke made his way into Margot's cabin and climbed into her bed naked.

The producers intervened and forced the Below Deck Down Under season 2 bosun out of her room. Episode 6 ended with Luke locking himself in his room. At the beginning of the next episode, Laura went into Luke's room and asked him what he was doing.

"I was just sitting there, I had nothing to do with her," he told her.

Aesha checked in on Margot after the incident and informed her about what happened. She also proceeded to tell Tzarina about the same and told her that she needed to talk to Captain Jason about it. She woke the Below Deck Down Under season 2 captain in the middle of the night and broke down in tears.

"Basically, we came home tonight and I just kind of felt like Luke was kind of wanting to take advantage of Margot's drunkenness a little bit. She was pretty out of it. And then next thing I know, the power goes out. And Like is f*cking running out of Margot's bed naked. She was completely unconscious."

Captain Jason enquired about Margot's well-being and asked whether she was safe. He then proceeded to kick Luke off the boat and terminated him from the job.

Netizens shocked after the latest developments on Below Deck Down Under

Those who watched the episodes immediately took to social media to slam Luke and express their shock and anger over what happened.

Alanna 🇨🇦🌻 @lostinabook6 I am shocked watching this episode. The anger in Luke’s eyes after being forcibly removed was unreal, I fear what he could have done to Margot if not for the crew. #BelowDeckDownUnder

Nicole @2picklesinabun1 Dear @BravoTV #BelowDeckDownUnder I truly hope you do not let Luke or Laura in the reunion show. I can assure that no one gives a crap about either.

Bravo No Getter @CountessGPS It doesn’t matter how drunk Margot was, it is not her fault that Luke decided to get into her bed naked. So glad producers were there to stop Luke. Girls can’t get drunk and should never be assaulted. #BelowDeckDownUnder

QuakerUp @QuakerUp #BelowDeckDownUnder Luke fought with producers and slammed two different doors. He remembers EXACTLY what he did. Another Tom #Scandoval entitled jerk! Your fired pervert!

Jimena L🌷 @JimenaLo90 The fact that Luke took the opportunity when the lights went out to go into Margot's cabin the way that he did, shows exactly what his intentions were. And then to get mad at production for stepping in?! He's a predator. #BelowDeckDownUnder

Below Deck Down Under season 2 will return next week with a brand new episode on Bravo.