"Trash attracts trash": Below Deck Down Under fans react to Laura and Luke getting intimate in season 2

Below Deck Down Under season 2 aired two new segments on Monday, July 31, 2023. The episode saw another romance brewing, or so it seemed after Laura and Luke got close during the crew outing. Later, Laura spent the night with him, but it looks like that may be more than what he bargained for.

During the segment, Laura was initially attracted to Adam, but when she saw that the deckhand wasn't interested, she quickly shifted her focus to the Bosun. After a few drinks, she and Luke got intimate, but Margot, who Luke was previously pursuing, wasn't very happy about it, although she herself was pursuing Harry.

The episode introduced viewers to the "love pentagon" that was mentioned in the trailer by chief Stew Aesha Scott - Laura wanted Adam but also wants to be with Luke. Meanwhile, Luke likes her, but also wants to be with Margot, who is currently also pursuing Harry.

Fans took to social media to comment on Luke and Laura's closeness and slammed the 2nd stew and the bosun for their behavior. One fan said that the pairing was an example of "trash attracts trash," noting that it was only a matter of time before they got together.

Below Deck Down Under season 2 fans are not too happy about Luke and Laura getting together

Below Deck Down Under season 2 aired two new episodes this week. Both episodes featued new connections brewing. While Culver and the chef seem to be taking things slow, other cast members are diving in head first.

After the chartered guests left, the cast went out for drinks to celebrate the end of another almost successful charter. Although Luke was initially applying his moves on Margot, his focus shifted to Laura as soon as she started giving him attention.

During the segment, the two Below Deck Down Under cast members danced together and made out while partying with the crew.

However, this didn't sit well with Margot.

Although Margot was spending a lot of time with Harry, seeing Luke and Laura spend time together made her feel jealous since, until then, all of Luke's attention was on her. The two had a private conversation where Luke told her that she wasn't interested and was spending time with Harry. While Margot didn't deny it, she noted that she didn't want to be "stuck" with the Below Deck Down Under season 2 cast member all the time.

Margot and Luke then shared a secret kiss, but Margot told him clearly that she didn't want to kiss him publicly where others could see them.

Back at the boat, the cast decided to relax in the jacuzzi.\

Laura, however, had a different plan. The Below Deck Down Under season 2 cast member pulled Luke away under the pretense of needing help finding her phone. As soon as they found her phone, which was in Luke's cabin, they got intimate in the shower.

Laura later asked Luke if she could sleep in his bed and he expressed his dismay to the cameras by calling their equation "just a hook-up." The next morning, Luke showed Laura pictures of the previous night and noted that in one of the photos she looked like Culver's girlfriend. The cast member then said that she is not Culver's girlfriend.

"I'm your girlfriend," she added.

While she admitted to it being a joke, Luke was left wondering how he landed himself in that situation.

Fans slam Laura and Luke

Netizens took to social media to react to the segment and called the two cast members out for their behavior.

Omg Luke and Laura making out is cringe...Margot you dodged a bullet 🤮 Omg Luke and Laura making out is cringe...Margot you dodged a bullet 🤮

#BelowDeckDownUnder Luke and Laura. Talk about the worst names ever if you grew up knowing about General Hospital.

#BelowDeckDownUnder Yay! Laura is going to expose Luke for the dawg he is and save Margot from a bad mistake. But, OMG Harry - dial it down, dude!

Below Deck Down Under season 2 will return next week with a brand new episode on Monday.