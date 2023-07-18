"So lazy": Below Deck Down Under fans don't like the new stew Laura

Below Deck Down Under season 2 premiered on Bravo this Monday, July 17, at 8 pm ET. Many new crew members were introduced in the episode, with just captain Jason and chief stew Aesha returning on the Northern Sun yacht. A new stew, named Laura Bileskaline, also came aboard with hopes of working well for the charter guests.

Aesha was impressed with Laura's enthusiasm and said that she has been "graced with" a strong second. The expectations were high on the girls as the third stew failed to show up on Day one. However, things went downhill when Laura took a long time to change her clothes and get ready while the guests bombarded Aesha with drinks requests.

Aesha explained to Laura that she cannot take too long to get ready. The latter was seen applying lipstick comfortably with her name being yelled on the radio. She justified this by saying that "looking good for the job is important.”

She did not intend to change her pattern and was also spotted lying to other crew members that she was near the table when she was just stepping out of the room, once again running late to serve the guests.

After watching the episode, Below Deck Down Under fans called out Laura for being "lazy" and taking too much time to get ready.

Below Deck Down Under fans find Laura annoying

Laura told Aesha that she could go to bed at the end of the day, assuring her that she will handle the drunk guest, named Brandon. However, Brandon refused to listen to Laura and jumped straight into the water in the middle of night.

Given her general attitude towards her work, Below Deck Down Under fans were left unimpressed by Laura.

emily zirbs🍍⚓ @ezirbs with a sprinkle of June



#BelowDeck I hope I'm wrong but Laura is giving me Magda vibeswith a sprinkle of June #BelowDeck DownUnder

alyssa @alyssasif Laura is pissing me off already … the guests do not care how you look. They care how long it takes to have a new drink in their hand. #BelowDeckDownUnder

Jill Dail @DailJill

#BelowDeckDownUnder Laura acting like she works at the club instead of on a boat

Reality Shizzzz @realityshizz Ummm Laura doesn’t need a break since she took 20 mins to answer a radio call because she was doin her hair lol #BelowDeckDownUnder

How did one of the charter guests end up in the water under Laura's watch?

Brandon was very drunk in the night when he and Kristyl decided to jump into the water at 2 o' clock, in pitch darkness. Kristyl asked Laura for permission, but she refused, thinking that they would listen to her.

Unfortunately, things did not go as planned.

The guests stripped down and jumped without wearing a wet suit. Laura then decided to wake up captain Jason and asked him to handle the situation. Jason warned the guests that he would take them back to the shore if they did it again.

New episodes of Below Deck Down Under will air on Bravo every Monday at 8 pm ET.