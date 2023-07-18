"Cringe": Below Deck Down Under fans shocked as a charter guest almost gets thrown off the yacht

Below Deck Down Under season 2 premiered on Bravo on Monday, July 17, at 8 pm ET. The new season started off with a lot of drama and one of guests refused to follow the rules. Primary guest Carmen Felder and her friends embarked on their journey to enjoy their vacation but Brandon, who was really drunk, decided to go for a later-night swim.

Kristyl asked for permission from Laura, who responded with a ‘hard no’ while explaining:

“You’re under the influence and there’s no one watching you. It’s dark and we [can’t] see you. It’s like, a hard no.”

She thanked them for asking for permission and Brandon shrugged it off like a joke. Krystal mentioned that that they are going to hide themselves and stripped down in the dark to jump in the water.

Laura had to wake up the captain to explain the situation, who warned the guest that they will be going back to the marina if they decided to do it again, saying that there were strong currents, jellyfish and reef sharks.

Below Deck Down Under fans slammed the guests for jumping into the water despite constant warnings and for their rude attitude.

PhotographicFloridian @JackLinFLL Drunk guests jumping in the water always spices up a charter. Clearly those people never been night diving around a lighted boat in Qld...lol. No wetsuit...cringe #BelowDeckDownUnder

Below Deck Down Under fans don't like the charter guests' demands

Even after captain Jason told them firmly what not to do, Krystal said in a sassy tone:

"On my vacation, I’m the captain of the ship. You’ll learn tomorrow."

This infuriated Jason as he declared that he will take them back to Marina in the morning. Brandon yells at captain saying:

"No, no, no, b*tch, f*ck off."

Below Deck Down Under fans were shocked by the guests' rude behavior and called them "trash."

They also slammed primary guest Carmen for asking for alcoholic drinks when it was clearly written in her preference charts that she did not drink alcohol.

ramona's plunger @__sorrry



Charter guest irl: Yeaaaa, I'm gonna need extra alcohol. Now.



#BelowDeckDownUnder Charter guest preference sheet: I don't drink, I would like an assortment of mocktails.Charter guest irl: Yeaaaa, I'm gonna need extra alcohol. Now.

Lisa @gsgrl217 Someone needs to tell these Ahole ghetto guests that being demanding and rude isn’t a sign of class #BelowDeckDownUnder

Brittni @_bstarrr Oof, the guests getting themselves kicked off on the first night? I wonder if it’ll be all of them or just the ones that broke the rules. I’d be so pissed at my friends if I was that primary. #BelowDeckDownUnder

Captain Jason will cut short the tour of the guests

In an interview with Parade, captain Jason spoke about the incident, explaining that the waters around the Great Barrier Reef are very dangerous. He also said:

"Safety and respect are our utmost requirements and if they're not fulfilling it? That's what I'm there for. Start the engine and head home."

The captain also said that if something happened to the guest he would be the one losing his license and everyone would forget the victims. So, he decided to put an "end" to everything.

It looks like the captain will really send the guest home early due to their rule-breaking and to set an example for others.

Below Deck Down Under airs on Bravo every Monday at 8 pm ET.