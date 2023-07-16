“Cesspool of desire”: Below Deck Down Under chief stew Aesha Scott dishes on "love Pentagon” in season 2

Below Deck Down Under is set to return with a brand new season on July 17, 2023. In the upcoming season, captain Justin Chambers and Chief Stew Aesha Scott will return with a new team as they set out for another season of chartered journeys with brand-new guests.

Bravo dropped the trailer last month, i.e., June, that teased complicated interpersonal relationships between the crew that the chief stew described as a "love pentagon."

"So Harry likes Margo, who likes Luke, and Laura Likes Adam but also wants Luke," she said.

In a conversation with TV Insider, the cast member recently dished about season 2 and opened up about the interpersonal relationships she described in the trailer. She stated that season 2 is very much in contrast to season 1, where there was little romance.

"I can’t remember now. Laura wants Luke, who wants Margo, who wants Luke and Harry, and then Adam, I don’t even know. It’s just this cesspool of desire," she added.

“Interchanging Pentagon”: Below Deck Down Under season 2 cast member Aesha Scott opens up about the crew’s personal issues

Chief stew Aesha Scott, who was also on the show during season 1, recently spoke to TV Insider about the upcoming installment and opened up about the changing dynamics of the group.

During the conversation, she said that Below Deck Down Under season 2 is quite different than the first, where there was "very little romance." She said that although she’s unsure if she could refer to Brittini and Culver’s situation in season 1 as romantic, she said that the upcoming crew is "really h*rny."

Everyone wants to get along with everyone. The nights go by, and then it’s like this person wants to get with this person. It is this interchanging pentagon," noted the chief stew.

She added that as long as the drama doesn’t interfere with anyone’s work, she doesn’t have a problem with it. Aesha noted that as long as the Bravo show's cast members start their shifts on time and are focused on work, she doesn’t care what they do in their spare time.

She stated that fans will witness incidents in the upcoming season where people’s personal lives will get in the way of their work, and not in the best way. She added that when that happens, she and Captain Jason Chambers intervene.

Aesha further said that while filming Below Deck Down Under season 2, she loved the drama because she’s taken a step back from being involved in it herself.

"I have my wonderful partner, so I can just sit with my popcorn and watch it unfold. The viewers will absolutely love it," she added.

Tune in to watch the season premiere of Below Deck Down Under season 2 on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.