Below Deck Down Under season 2 cast list explored

Below Deck Down Under is back with its second season, premiering on Monday, July 17, at 8 pm ET. The show will feature eight cast members trying to serve charter guests and fulfill their impossible demands. They will also try to overcome their personal issues and develop romantic relationships during the six-week duration of the tour.

The crew will be seen sailing their M/Y Northern Sun yacht on the Great Barrier Reef waters. Only two members of the first season are returning this time on the yacht, Captain Jason Chambers and Chief Stew Aesha Scott.

The new cast members include bosun Luke Jones, chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph, deckhand Adam Kodra, deckhand Harry Van Vliet, stew Laura Bileskaine and stew Margot Sisson.

Cast of Below Deck Down Under season 2 features 2 returning members

Bosun Luke Jones

Luke Jones is a native of Gold Coast, Australia, who has seven years of experience in yachting. He likes to skydive and network with good people. Jones has been living in Seychelles for the past four years, which he calls heaven on Earth.

He is a Gemini who thinks that anyone working on yachts should be “opening up your mind and life to an abundance of new people and experiences.”

Captain Jason Chambers

Captain Jason Chambers has 23 years of experience in the yachting industry. He is from Gorsord, Australia, and enjoys watching Vanderpump Rules. This is Captain Jason’s second time leading the team on Below Deck Down Under, and as he is away for six weeks, he says he is going to miss his daughter.

According to Bravo, Chambers’ favorite activities are freediving and exploring.

Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph

Originally from Bristol, England, Tzarina Mace-Ralph has more than four years of cooking experience on yachts. Not much is known about the Bravo newcomer, but she likes meeting new people according to her interview with the network. She also likes to sleep, watch movies, and sneak snacks into her cabin.

As the chef, Ralph will face difficulty trying to serve food to the guests, especially a lactose-intolerant guest who is seen screaming at the crew in the trailer.

Chief Stew Aesha Scott

30-year-old Aesha Scott was initially seen on Below Deck Mediterranean as a third stew but will now take upon the role of Chief Stew on Below Deck Down Under. She is currently dating her high school boyfriend Scotty Dubbo and will face a lot of issues to her different work style than the other stews. She is from New Zealand and likes hiking, yoga, and reading.

Deckhand Adam Kodra

Adam is originally from Brooklyn, New York, and he loves to play rugby and skateboard. He has just one year of experience on boats but he can navigate boats by the way of the stars. He misses his family the most while on yachts and surprisingly, gets seasick despite his career on the waters.

Deckhand Harry Van Vliet

Harry Van Vliet is originally from Bondi Beach, Sydney, which might make him a little bit more familiar with the Great Barrier Reef. He has three years of experience in yachting and likes to scuba dive, surf, and go camping.

In his interview with Below Deck Down Under's production team, Harry said that his special skill is to “be friends with everyone.”

Stew Laura Bileskaine

Laura is from Riga, Latvia, and has three years of experience in the yachting world. She watches all the Bravo shows and revealed in her interview that stews usually stews “don’t have a luxury life like our guests.” Laura will get caught up in a love pentagon on Below Deck Down Under and will fight with Aesha over their different work styles.

Stew Margot Sisson

Margot is a Seattle, Washington resident with two years of experience in yachting. She has already worked once with Natasha DeBourg, a chef from Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and likes to explore new cities and bakeries.

Two episodes of Below Deck Down Under season 2 will air on Bravo every Monday at 8 pm ET.