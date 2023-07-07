Is BTS funny? 8 interview moments that prove they're the most hilarious group

The world-famous seven-piece K-pop boy group, BTS, is unarguably one of the most-talented groups in the industry with a long list of impressive career achievements that cement their work. However, their impeccable talents and skills aren't the only reason for their fame and popularity that continues to attract more love from the masses. One thing that ARMYs would collectively agree on is that the group is hilarious and can make almost any event funny with their jokes.

While the group has its own variety show, RUN BTS, which attracts a huge viewership due to its hilarious outplay of the members engaging in several kinds of games, they also shine outside the show. Some of the most iconic moments of the group have popped out during their interviews, where the members roll out chaos and RM, their leader, tries his best to stop them.

8 hilarious BTS interview moments that prove they're the funniest group

1) BTS chaotically chatting in the background while the MC introduced them

Undoubtedly sitting as a fan favorite is the 2018 interview that the group had with BBC News. After rolling out their Love Yourself: Answer album which held the song "Idol" as the title track, the group rolled out their world tour where they made several stops in the United States and UK.

During one of the stops, they sat down for a talk with BBC News, and as the interviewer was introducing them to the viewers, the members kept talking and chatting with each other, a moment that never fails to make ARMYs laugh.

bts fancams @tanniesfancams bts interview when they were being chaotic when the mc spoke in front of them ??? what is wrong with these man funny fancam video

2) Jungkook forgetting the name of his favorite actress

In 2017, BTS sat down with Access Hollywood to talk about several things including their then-upcoming appearance and performance at the Billboard Awards and AMAs. As the interviewer navigated through these questions, he also asked the group about their Hollywood crush.

While everyone answered it immediately, Jungkook took a while to recollect the actress' name. Even when the interviewer tried to help him out by asking the movie's name, he still couldn't remember, and fans find this moment to be quite an iconic one.

3) BTS mocking Jungkook for his carrot costume runway

After their BE album comeback in 2020, BTS sat down for an online interview with ESQUIRE due to the restrictions imposed by COVID-19. In the interview, the members were revisiting some of their fashion choices, and ESQUIRE hilariously inserted the video of Jungkook wearing a carrot costume as punishment during one of the group's earlier concerts.

As soon as they played the video, the members bombarded him with questions, asking what was the reason behind his choice of a carrot costume. The camera focused on Jungkook and his silent yet expressionable face as the members continued to ask him questions. It was absolutely hilarious.

xy ★ @hkhhsj HELP ESQUIRE BTS INTERVIEW IS SO DAMN FUNNY HELP ESQUIRE BTS INTERVIEW IS SO DAMN FUNNY https://t.co/u4Jb2OhW1s

4) The WIRED interview where they were asked if they are nice

After releasing their record-breaking singles, "Butter," and "Permission to Dance," in 2021, the group sat down with WIRED to do a 'Google's Most Searched Questions' interview, which is the most famous kind of interview done by the platform. As the members went through the different slates of the questions, they came across one question that asked,

Is BTS nice?

To this, the members rolled out the chaos as they talked over each other about completely different things.

5) RM losing his patience when the members had to answer what food they like to have outside of Korea

Another one of the BTS moments that stand iconically in their history of interview moments is during the radio show, Ask Anything. In a session titled, 12 Minutes of Love, the members took over the host position and read out fans' questions to answer the same. One of the questions that Jin read was,

What do you like to eat in other countries that you can't get back in Korea?

However, all the answers that the members gave for it were things that they could get in Korea. RM's reaction to that question is quite hilarious, and fans unarguably love this moment.

delilah⁷ @tanseok

this whole interview omg this whole interview omg😭https://t.co/fAr4PPg1ta

6) BTS' reaction to the interviewer eating butter

During another Ask Anything interview that BTS sat down for in 2021, yet another hilarious moment took place. After the release of their famous full English track, Butter, the internet went crazy as almost everyone was obsessed with the song. During the interview, one of the many questions they were asked was what they liked to have their butter with.

The members gave various answers. Jin even answered hilariously, saying that he'd eat it with water. However, what topped that is when the interviewer said that he liked his butter with another block of butter. When he took a small bite of it, all the members' faces shrunk and paused, and RM said,

That's enough.

delilah⁷ @tanseok starting with this one their faces starting with this one their faces😭😭😭 https://t.co/UgfzP351Jv

7) V's most comforting and relatable novel is only a cover long

After the iconic release of Dynamite in 2020, the members sat down with VOGUE JAPAN to talk about several things including the coming about of their first full English track. As the interviewer asked the members some casual questions, they also inquired about their hobbies. V gave a hilarious response with a straight face that made it all the more funny.

delilah⁷ @tanseok

when taehyung said this with a straight face when taehyung said this with a straight face😭https://t.co/jtfRpcYa4v

8) When BTS started to dance with the radio jockey

The last funny BTS moment we have in line is when the members sat down with Radio AMA during their appearance at the American Music Awards in 2018. The entire interview was hilarious, and their chemistry with the radio jockey kept skyrocketing through the show's duration. Before wrapping up the show, the members started to dance with the radio jockey in quite a chaotic manner, and it still stands as a precious moment for ARMYs.

Aiden⁷🍊 @BACCHUSTAE can we all agree this was the most funny interview bts has done can we all agree this was the most funny interview bts has done https://t.co/FePKCzH1Hl

As BTS continues to prove itself as one of the most hilarious K-pop groups out there with its binge-worthy interview moments, fans can hardly wait for more to come their way as the group comes together after the hiatus.

