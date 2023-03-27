"HE'S SO FUNNY": Fans find BTS' Jimin imitating anti-fans on his PIXID interview hilarious

On March 26, 2023, BTS' Jimin appeared in a PIXID interview following the release of his first solo album release, FACE. The show revolves around the concept of finding the imposter among the crowd of provincial fans, which naturally makes Jimin the imposter. Especially since participants can only communicate through text, it makes the job harder.

However, to blend in with the crowd, he had to adapt to a concept to make the other participants think that he is also a fan. BTS' Jimin came up with his own concept that explained how he was initially an ARMY with Jin as his bias, but after he left for his military service, the Like Crazy singer supposedly stopped supporting him and moved on to stan TXT, with Beomgyu as his bias.

People in the chat room, who were unaware of Jimin's joke, were shocked by his story, while fans on Twitter found it hilarious how the idol was imitating the anti-fans who often jump from one fandom to another disloyally.

jan⁷ @sangnamjan @izzbbey HE THOUGHT HE WAS DOING SO WELL TOO LIKE HES SO FUNNY @izzbbey HE THOUGHT HE WAS DOING SO WELL TOO LIKE HES SO FUNNY

Fans react to BTS' Jimin's hilarious enactment of anti-fans during his PIXID interview

K-pop idols who appear on the show are usually given a concept by PIXID to adopt as they hide themselves during the search for the imposter. However, BTS' Jimin took the initiative to create his own fan narrative so as to prove himself as a provincial fan, writing:

"I've come prepared with the concept and all. At the age of 16, I became a fan of BTS through The Most Beautiful Moments in Life. I fell in love with Seokjin's face. But when he went to the army, I came across TXT."

While this story doesn't seem all that problematic, as the show progresses, he reveals more details about his supposed biases and the reasons behind his switch from BTS to TXT. When one of the participants asks who his bias is in TXT, he replies:

"I like Beomgyu. It used to be Seokjin, but he's in the army so my fangirling is on hold."

star_jin @nightstar1201

It's game finding spy with partition between people and chat conversation. Find Seoul fan among suburb fans. Jimin participated with concept of Seokjin fan.

#Jin #TheAstronaut #방탄소년단진 [pixid] 230324It's game finding spy with partition between people and chat conversation. Find Seoul fan among suburb fans. Jimin participated with concept of Seokjin fan. [pixid] 230324It's game finding spy with partition between people and chat conversation. Find Seoul fan among suburb fans. Jimin participated with concept of Seokjin fan.#Jin #TheAstronaut #방탄소년단진 https://t.co/jk62bUp1yN

The participants were angry and frustrated by his comments about pausing his support for an idol just because they have left for their military service at the moment. The responses for the same included:

"No way. / Sure you'll be okay when ARMY sees this? / Even I felt nervous wondering if it was okay to upload that."

The response was so strong that even BTS' Jimin realized that he had made the wrong move with his fan story:

"They kept gasping next to me. Literally 'gasp'. So I realized I'd made a mistake."

However, when the episode aired, the reactions to him imitating an anti-fan flooded Twitter and they found it hilarious and funny.

lea⁷ 🧑🏻‍🚀 @seokjinbit k-armys are definitely better than i-army bc Jimin wouldve gotten easily JUMPED for admitting all that sht



ARMY TWT WOULDVE GOTTEN ALL NASTY ON HIS ARSE REAL QUICK THE RATIO WOULDVE BEEN SO NASTY k-armys are definitely better than i-army bc Jimin wouldve gotten easily JUMPED for admitting all that shtARMY TWT WOULDVE GOTTEN ALL NASTY ON HIS ARSE REAL QUICK THE RATIO WOULDVE BEEN SO NASTY https://t.co/riNNQXWci9

yvonne @interludekoya that part of pixid when the armys got on jimin for saying he stopped fangirling cus jin went to military lmaooo they’re so real that part of pixid when the armys got on jimin for saying he stopped fangirling cus jin went to military lmaooo they’re so real💀

jan⁷ @sangnamjan he wouldnt last a day in twitter i fear... and if he's ever tried joining us hes probably on a blockchain by now /j he wouldnt last a day in twitter i fear... and if he's ever tried joining us hes probably on a blockchain by now /j

jan⁷ @sangnamjan hes so funny jimin in pixid was so good why did he think saying he dropped jin for txt bc jins in the military was going to end wellhes so funny jimin in pixid was so good why did he think saying he dropped jin for txt bc jins in the military was going to end well 😭😭 hes so funny

yuki⁷ •ɞ• @joon_lovebot she said "should have kept that one in the drafts bestie" she said "should have kept that one in the drafts bestie" https://t.co/5TFywyLYc7

Mu⁷ @130613fate all I’m saying I’m glad it was karmys they encountered because if it was an i army or specifically a twitter army….would not have ended well Taehyung and Jimin really love living on the edge LMAO. one pretended to be an anti and the other a leftoverall I’m saying I’m glad it was karmys they encountered because if it was an i army or specifically a twitter army….would not have ended well Taehyung and Jimin really love living on the edge LMAO. one pretended to be an anti and the other a leftover😂😂 all I’m saying I’m glad it was karmys they encountered because if it was an i army or specifically a twitter army….would not have ended well😅

yuki⁷ •ɞ• @joon_lovebot jimin the leftover 🤝 tae the taehyung anti

ratioed besties jimin the leftover 🤝 tae the taehyung anti ratioed besties https://t.co/ZMLr32gkXF

Fans also found an iconic similarity with BTS' V as he narrated a story about him pretending to be an anti-fan during the 2019 Festa.

When V was playing a game with a few people on the internet, someone asked if any of the players were ARMYs, to which the idol responded that he was. However, to get a reaction from the fan, he stated that he doesn't like BTS' V, and unlike the angry reactions that BTS' Jimin received on PIXID, the fellow player responded with:

"They are all precious to me."

Fans continue to find the entire concept of them trying to imitate an anti-fan funny, especially since fights between fans and anti-fans are a lot more ruthless than the idols think. Some even mocked the two, saying how he would have never been able to survive fandom fights on Twitter.

Poll : 0 votes