ARMY celebrates BTS' "Butter" surpassing 300 million views in just two weeks

BTS’ music video for "Butter" has broken yet another record. \

On June 4th, the music video for the song "Butter" surpassed 300 million views on YouTube, making it the second fastest music video and fastest Korean group music video to reach 300 million views.

This news comes only two days after Oricon reported that BTS’ “Butter” had placed No. 1 on the weekly streaming chart for the last week of May.

"Butter" MV has now surpassed 300 million views on YouTube! It's the second fastest MV of all-time to achieve this, as well as the fastest ever by a Korean act and group, surpassing Dynamite!#Butter300M 🎉 pic.twitter.com/unAJpqeZGE — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) June 4, 2021

BTS’ Big hit - “Butter”

"Butter” is BTS’ second English single, while the first one was “Dynamite,” released in 2020. BTS' "Butter" has smashed numerous records, from having the most opening day streams in Spotify history, to being the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours.

"Butter" also received more first-week streams than any other song in the history of Amazon Music. The global first-week streams of “Butter” on the platform more than doubled that of the group’s previous song, “Dynamite.”

Additionally, BTS broke a total of five Guinness World Records with "Butter."

Guinness World Records reveals, BTS broke five records on YouTube and Spotify with 'Butter'



YouTube – Most viewed

🧈 Video premiere

🧈 MV premiere

🧈 MV in 24 hours

🧈 MV in 24 hours by K-pop group



Spotify – Most streamed track

🧈 in the first 24 hourshttps://t.co/lUfIljT1Zu pic.twitter.com/cdP6vacWjh — The Seoul Story (@theseoulstory) May 27, 2021

BTS breaks another record with “Butter”

BTS’ “Butter” has become the fastest Korean group music video and second fastest music video to reach 300 million views. The music video was released at 1 PM KST on May 21, 2021, which means that it took about 14 days, 10 hours, and 40 minutes to reach the milestone.

BTS broke their own record for the fastest Korean group to reach 300 million views with this song. Their single "Dynamite," previously held the record, reaching 300 million views in 15 days, 3 hours, and 50 minutes.

Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” is currently the fastest music video to reach 300 million views, reaching the YouTube milestone in just 13 days and 3 hours.

Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" music video remains to hold the record for being the fastest to reach 300 Million views on YouTube in History.



It did that in only 13 days. A reset. pic.twitter.com/LIelVP0Pso — Taylor Swift Facts (@TSwiftFTC) July 17, 2020

Fans react to BTS’ new achievement

ARMY took to Twitter to congratulate BTS on their achievement and express their excitement under the hashtag #Butter300M.

Two good news...first butter suppressed 300 million views in yt (now it's more) and..second are those countries that streamed BTS the most on Youtube in the last 7 days!! And..INDIA is in the 2nd position we are doing great y'all keep it up!✊🎊 #butter300million#BTS_Butter pic.twitter.com/B60G3Z2PDQ — 𝑨𝒂𝒎𝒏𝒂ᵒᵗ⁷💜🧈💛ᵐⁱˢˢᵉˢ ᵗᵃᵉᵗᵃᵉ☔︎ (@TaeIsBoon) June 4, 2021

BUTTER mv by @BTS_twt

Has crossed 300 million views on YouTube.

I am soo happy 💜#Butter300M pic.twitter.com/H1NUAr5Vpt — BTSArmy (@TrishaB42271393) June 4, 2021

Butter MV has surpassed 300 million on youtube!. So fast, btw Congratss!! @BTS_twt #ARMYForButterParty #Butter300M — Soo Chae⁷ 💛 Butter (@chae_bts4) June 4, 2021

Meanwhile, in related news, BTS have released a music video for the "Butter (Cooler Remix)" which has surpassed 9 million views in less than 12 hours!

