Who is Sophia Begg? Influencer apologizes for dressing as stingray that killed Steve Irwin

Influencer Sophia Begg has found herself at odds with public opinion online after dressing up for a costume party as the stingray that killed Steve Irwin. In the since-deleted TikTok video, the 19-year-old influencer wore a stingray onesie with the text, "Steve Irwin could never," which poked fun at the tragic death of the Australian legend, who died in 2006.

Irwin, a zookeeper, wildlife enthusiast, conservationist, and crocodile hunter, was killed on September 4, 2006, after being pierced in the chest by a stingray at Batt Reef in Queensland. Needless to say, Begg poking fun at the death drew ire from Irwin's fans online. She didn't just delete her original video but also posted an apology in a short text video on TikTok.

In her apology, she wrote that she loves Irwin and would never want to cause any disrespect to him or his family. She added that he was iconic and that she didn't mean any offense with her stingray costume. Sophia also noted that she had dropped her plan to wear the "offensive" costume.

However, social media users were divided in their reaction to the video. While some felt it was disrespectful to the late icon, others felt it was a joke being taken too seriously.

Sophia Begg, known for her content on social media, has been in the news for her tacky gift boxes

Sophia Begg is an Australian influencer who is a native of New South Wales, Australia. The 19-year-old shot to fame after making videos on platforms like TikTok and is now a pretty famous influencer.

While she enjoys a massive fan following on all social media platforms, she was in the news in December for selling several "tacky gift boxes." The gift boxes, which were sold for $89 contained fake tanning products and one trucker cap. Sophia Begg was trolled by social media users for the same.

However, there were some who said that they were excited about the boxes and couldn't wait to buy them.

Steve Irwin was killed by a stingray on September 4, 2006, while filming at the Great Barrier Reef

Steve Irwin is an Australian legend who is loved by people across the globe, and people do not appreciate any jokes about his demise. As mentioned earlier, he was killed by a stingray in September 2006 while filming at the Great Barrier Reef.

The stingray pierced the 44-year-old's heart, killing him almost instantly. Irwin's death left people in utter shock throughout Australia and the world and resulted in an outpouring of grief.

Although it has been as many as two decades since his death, people still don't take too kindly to making jokes about his death. Needless to say, Sophia Begg's costume wasn't appreciated by the people who called her out, leading to her deleting the video.

As mentioned earlier, she did upload an apology video on TikTok but people were still calling her out for the original video.

Poll : 0 votes