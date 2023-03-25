How to get Stingray in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

Stingray is one of the best weapons in the Resident Evil 4 Remake. The precise, hard-hitting rifle will devastate any weak points your opponents have. It has strong penetration power and can be used with a wide variety of scopes. This will especially come in handy throughout the late game. Thankfully, it is found in a very specific spot and is incredibly hard to miss.

Where to unlock the Stingray in Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Stingray is one of the strongest rifles in Resident Evil 4 Remake, and with the right scopes, you can defeat some of the most terrifying enemies.

You'll especially want to combine this weapon with the Biosensor scope since it can show you the weak points of Iron Maidens and Regeneradors. This weapon is found in Chapter 7. The very first merchant you find in the castle will sell the Stingray to you.

It will run you 30,000 Pesetas, and sadly, it doesn’t come with any sales or extra pieces of equipment. The Stingray can be purchased at any point after Chapter 7 begins, and it should be made a serious priority for casual runs of the game.

Stingray stats

Weapon Type: Assault Rifle

Assault Rifle Ammo Type: Rifle Ammo

Rifle Ammo Perks: 3x Power against weak points, Penetration power, and compatible with various scopes.

3x Power against weak points, Penetration power, and compatible with various scopes. Power: 3.3

3.3 Ammo Capacity: 10

10 Reload Speed: 0.84

0.84 Rate of Fire: 0.73

0.73 Precision: 5.40

5.40 Inventory Slots: 14 (2x7)

While this gun doesn’t deal tons of damage, the triple damage to weak points makes it shine. When faced with the flower-headed plaga monsters, or any boss with a weak point, this will make quick work of them.

Deeper into the castle of Resident Evil 4 Remake, you’re going to start finding the mysterious Regenerador monsters. They will constantly heal from any damage you deal to them - unless you know where their weak points are. Each one has specific points to target, and the Biosensor scope makes it easier to see them.

Combine this with the Stingray’s perks, it will easily blast through these weak points over and over. Just make sure you have plenty of rifle ammo to go with this semi-automatic rifle. It’s dangerous to use it at close range in Resident Evil 4, so maintain as much distance as possible.

It’s one of the best weapons in the game, and is worth investing the 30,000 Pesetas cost the Merchant requires. You can also find our RE4 Remake review here.

