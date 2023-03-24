How to easily beat the Los Dos Gigantes boss fight in Resident Evil 4 remake

Late in the Resident Evil 4 remake, players will have to defeat what is known as Los Dos Gigantes. As if one El Gigante isn't enough, players will have to face both a normal version of this boss and an armored one. Thankfully, Luis will help you by distracting one of them while you fight the other.

While this sounds like an incredibly difficult boss battle in the Resident Evil 4 remake, it’s nothing that Leon Kennedy cannot handle. If you’re looking to overcome this threat, look no further. Here's everything you need to know about these twin terrors from Capcom's iconic survival horror title.

How to deal with the Los Dos Gigantes in the Resident Evil 4 remake

Thankfully, Leon Kennedy has backup in this Resident Evil 4 remake boss fight. The strategy is to concentrate on one of the two giants, preferably the one without armor. You fight it exactly like you did the first time, only now you should have way better weapons.

I immediately dropped a flash grenade to stun them and went around to collect any available ammo or crafting materials. During the first phase of the fight, I followed the same strategy as I did for the original El Gigante fight. Aim for the knee and face and counter any grabs with a quick stab to escape.

Watch: Keep a knife handy.

Once you have done enough damage to it, a parasite will sprout from its back - focus on that until it hunches over. From there, run onto the back of this Resident Evil 4 remake boss and rapidly slash it with your knife.

Other than slow punches, these monsters also charge, so keep on the move to avoid these fights. The unarmored Resident Evil 4 remake boss will eventually slump against the wall, allowing you to take a direct shot at its parasite and defeat it. This will leave you in a 2-on-1 situation against the armored form during the Los Dos Gigantes fight

Fortunately, Luis has been handling this one all along. Aim for the unarmored parts of his face. After a couple of shots, Luis will attach dynamite to the second boss of the Los Dos Gigantes duo in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Watch: A little dynamite goes a long way.

Shooting the dynamite will trigger a melee attack event, similar to what you did with the other boss in this fight. It may be difficult to get a clear shot at the parasite, but keep shooting it. This boss can jump on you, but you’ll receive an “evade” prompt. After a bit more damage, Luis will prompt you to drop it in the hatch.

However, at this point, I had dealt enough damage to trigger a melee event, which ended the fight. Otherwise, you kite the boss to where Luis mentions, so he can pull a switch and dump the El Gigante into the lava. Completing it without using the switch will fulfill a challenge, though.

Watch: Wrap it up quickly.

That’s all there is to this Resident Evil 4 remake boss fight. Los Dos Gigantes might seem like a terrifying threat, but they can be easily dealt with by avoiding their attacks. You can read our review of Capcom’s survival horror classic here.

