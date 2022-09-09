Why Luis Sera deserves more screen time in the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake

Many recognizable characters can be found in Resident Evil 4, which increases the game's interest. Along with them, the story was incredibly popular as well. In the Resident Evil series, there are numerous characters that helped to make the game stand out, but Luis Sera is one that fans particularly adore.

Despite playing a relatively little part in Resident Evil 4, Luis' inclusion had fans excited. He helped Leon and Ashley for around half of the game before being killed by Sadler in the castle. Nothing about the past or his plans was mentioned. Fans may see him play a bigger part in the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake, though.

Resident Evil 4 remake's storyline will be more exciting because of Luis Sera's expanded role

Players in the original game witnessed him Luis Sera aiding Leon in eliminating the group of ganados in the cabin. The latter locates him inside the cabinet during the game's village section.

They see him help Leon kill the gang of ganados in the cabin as the story slowly moves forward. In an attempt to obtain the egg vaccination from Ashley and Leon, he subsequently assists the latter in his goal before ultimately passing away.

Players are still unsure about how he got stuck in the cabinet, though. However, a number of in-game reports indicate that he was a scientist and was performing experiments in the Los Illuminados lab.

His screen time will be more significant if Capcom includes some of his backstories, and information about his research in the upcoming remake.

According to YouTuber Evil Blitz, Luis Sera will have an expanded role in the Resident Evil 4 remake. Leon, Ada, and Luis will all be playable characters, he added. Luis' ties to his grandfather and his interactions with Sadler will also be depicted in the upcoming remake.

Being able to play as Luis Sera in the future remake will make the character more compelling and give his presence in the game more weight. Fans of RE will get their questions answered about his goals for the plot.

It's possible that the creators will change the story and give him additional roles, which will add intrigue to the remake. Luis also makes other valuable contributions to the story of the original game, and his experiment is vital in obtaining the eggs from Leon & Ashley.

To make Plagas victims more difficult to kill, Sera conducted research in the Los Illuminados laboratories. In the original game, players encounter various mutant creatures as a result, such as El Gigante and Regenerador. Other human-animal hybrids were created using his study as well. He created the terrifying U-3 boss, and Verdugo, based on his own findings.

RE games are renowned for their exploration aspects in addition to their horror components. Due to his early explorations with his grandfather, Luis also became familiar with a number of the Village's hidden passageways.

Because players might encounter terrible opponents in the passageways, the creators can leverage this feature to increase the game's tension and terror.

Capcom has only provided a teaser and a small preview of the impending Resident Evil 4 remake so far. Meanwhile, fans are anxiously awaiting additional details as they eagerly wait for the game's plot and characters.

The Resident Evil 4 remake is scheduled for release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on March 24, 2023.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan