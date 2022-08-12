Why Resident Evil 4 Remake should feature backstories of some characters 

While Resident Evil 4 combines action and horror, it also frightens players with its antagonists. The appearances of some villains, including Chief Mendez, U-3, Garrador, Dr Salvador, and Chainsaw Sisters, frightened the players. Following the Resident Evil 4 Remake announcement, fans have been eager to learn more about it and have even begun to make predictions about the characters and gameplay.

Games like Resident Evil are well recognized for their survival horror gameplay, zombie-killing mechanisms, and some of the most recognizable characters. Characters are an essential component of every video game, and the Resident Evil series features a long list of well-known and mysterious characters.

The most adored Capcom game of all time, Resident Evil 4 swept the gaming industry off its feet when it was initially released. Leon, the game's memorable protagonist, is featured. In addition to Leon, the game included supporting cast members such as Luis Sera, Ada, Ashley, and the mysterious merchant.

The characters' backstories will strengthen the Resident Evil 4 Remake's story

Considering how straightforward the first game was and how it started with Leon's introduction, adding background information on the village's events will help the storyline take shape even better.

Dr Salavdor, the Chainsaw Sisters, and El Gigante remain mysterious figures. Several leaks indicate the next remake will include more character backstories, and one of those leaks included the name of Dr Salavador. So, if it turns out to be true, Capcom provides a solid foundation for Resident Evil 4's narrative.

The creators can also include some histories about how Saddler tricked the villagers and how Las Plagas destroyed the community. This will not only thrill Resident Evil fans but also make it easier for new players to get used to the game's story rapidly.

Luis Sera remains a fascinating character whose exact purpose remains unknown to players. Although Luis was the game's most crucial facet, he didn't get much screen time in the original version. The developers might leverage his previous stories to extend his screen time by including his previous stories. The backstories of Luis will add excitement to the game and provide answers to all of the secrets.

Let's now discuss the mysterious enemies. Garrador and the Regenerator are two additional mini-bosses in addition to the Dr Salavador and Chainsaw sisters. In the game's castle area, players will come upon Garrador.

He is ruthless when it comes to eliminating the targets despite being blind. His presence is still unknown, though. What happened to him? Why did he become blind? Why does he possess those claw-like blades?

The presence of the regenerator is also unknown. Players see more eerie and unsettling regenerators' dead bodies when they enter the lab for the thermal scope. These could be the results of failed experiments. According to several players, Capcom may decide to utilize these unused Regenarators in the forthcoming remake.

Numerous unexplained locations were also included in the game, and players and YouTubers are still creating videos to solve their secrets. The upcoming RE 4 Remake may significantly contribute to solving these mysteries. Players should be prepared for the backstories of some fascinating characters in addition to the fast-paced action and revamped settings.

Edited by Srijan Sen