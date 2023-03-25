How to get CQBR Assault Rifle in Resident Evil 4 Remake

CQBR Assault Rifle is one of the few weapons in Resident Evil 4 Remake that cannot be purchased from a merchant. It also cannot be found by simply searching in a room for a short time and requires a decent amount of exploration. The Assault Rifle is one of the most powerful acquisitions in the game, making it a staple on the secret weapon list.

This gun makes an appearance in Chapter 10 along with the Red9 weapon. This article will guide users through the process of obtaining the CQBR Assault Rifle in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Obtaining the CQBR Assault Rifle in Resident Evil 4 Remake

As previously mentioned, the CQBR Assault Rifle can be located in Chapter 10 of the game. It is inside the library and players need to collect a bunch of keys along with a few other items below the library section in the previous Chapter during Ashley's gameplay.

On the second floor, one will notice a square hole that cannot be accessed using the President's daughter. It can only be accessed by Leon using the Cube, which can be found during his gameplay in the Armory area.

The steps to access the CQBR Assault Rifle in Resident Evil 4 Remake are as follows:

Enter through the library entrance by going upstairs from the Grand Hall.

Take right from the dining table into the room and then progress through the entrance behind the bookshelf.

Crouch and enter through the opening to get access to the library door.

Take the left door behind the connected bookshelves and progress to get access to the inner library section.

Go to the second floor using the stairs to find the square hole and insert the device into that hole in an identical pattern to unlock the CQBR Assault Rifle.

The CQBR Assault Rifle is an automatic weapon that has a high rate of fire and can easily kill most enemies in a few shots. However, it uses rifle rounds, which is rare in the game, so players are recommended to use the weapon on tough enemies and during necessities.

Alternatively, players can scavenge for ammo in every area of the game to get a few more rounds for the weapon. Furthermore, the gun can be enhanced using scopes and other upgrades to make the shots more powerful.

It is also recommended to use the normal scope or biosensor scope in close-quartered combat and the high-powered scope in distant engagements.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is currently released and is available for purchase and download on Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X|S.

