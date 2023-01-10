"People never change": Netizens diss Bryce Hall after TikToker punches Las Vegas security guard in viral video

TikTok star Bryce Hall landed himself in troubled waters after punching a security guard in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, January 6, 2023. The scuffle took place outside XS nightclub at the Wynn and was captured on video.

According to TMZ, the TikToker was eventually cited for two counts of misdemeanor battery and one count of misdemeanor trespassing. The outlet adds that the case will be handled by the District Attorney.

Trigger Warning: This article contains written descriptions of a physical fight. Reader discretion is advised.

The viral footage shows Hall throwing a punch at a guard's head before being subdued by several people. The fight reportedly started when Hall and his friends were thrown out of the club after they were invited to the DJ Booth during a performance by Calvin Harris.

After the viral clip spread, fans took to social media to express their disappointment at Bryce Hall, with one person even saying:

"New years, same old Bryce": Netizens criticize Bryce Hall's behavior after video of physical assault surfaces

Internet users were not surprised by Hall's actions, with many calling the influencer "embarrassing." They urged the influencer not to drink as they claimed that he got aggressive and added that they hoped he gets help for the same.

A few pointed out that he was changing his aggressive ways but were disappointed. One user compared Bryce Hall to Andrew Tate, calling them both predators.

Bryce Hall's past offenses have left fans disturbed

This is not the first time Bryce Hall has landed himself in trouble. The TikToker was previously caught during the COVID pandemic for throwing crowded house parties and violating Los Angeles' lockdown restrictions.

In May 2020, the influencer and Jaden Hossler were arrested on their road trip for consumption of Marijuana in Texas.

In August 2021, a minute-long video surfaced online showing the influencer threatening a 16-year-old fan who jokingly challenged him to a boxing match. He was heard shouting that if the fan came back with "COVID being a thing," and if he felt threatened, he would send his lawyer. The influencer continued:

"If you come past this line, six feet, I'm gonna knock you the f**k out. Self-defense."

Hall is yet to comment on the Vegas incident.

