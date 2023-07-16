When will Below Deck Down Under season 2 premiere? Release date, time, and plot    

Below Deck Down Under season 2 premieres on bravo this Monday, July 17, at 8 pm ET. The episodes will be uploaded on Peacock one day after the television broadcast. Two new episodes of the show will air back-to-back every Monday on Bravo at the same time.

As usual, the cast members of Below Deck Down Under will try to deal with wild charters and drama within the staff on their six-week long tour journey. The boat featured on the season is M/Y Northern Sun, which will take the charter guests to the stunning waters of Cairns, Australia, also known as the the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef.

Captain Jason Chambers and Chief Stew Aesha Scott are the only two returning members from the season 1 cast. The newcomers include chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph, deckhands Adam Kodra and Harry Van Vliet, bosun Luke Jones and stews Laura Bileskaine and Margot Sisson.

Below Deck Down Under season 2 trailer hints at more underwater scenes

Bravo's description of Below Deck Down Under season 2 reads:

"Captain Jason and Chief Stew Aesha reunite for an unforgettable, full-throttle charter season with a lively new crew and wild guests in the stunning waters of Cairns, Australia – the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef. Jason is at the helm of the vintage M/Y Northern Sun, where he navigates tumultuous crew dynamics and unprecedented shake-ups throughout the season."

It further reads:

"Each charter includes nonstop adventure and breathtaking underwater sight-sea-ing, but unruly guests break Jason’s rules, putting their holiday in jeopardy. Now a more seasoned leader, Aesha takes on some of the biggest obstacles of her career while looking out for the crew’s well-being."

The first trailer of the popular Bravo show from the Below Deck franchise was released on June 8, 2022, where Captain Jason can be heard saying that this season will be according to his point of view.

He also mentions that crew is “not going to settle for anything less than perfection” for their “five-star silver service.”

He serves food to a female guest in bed in the trailer with rose in his mouth, which might be a special request from the customer.

It has been hinted that their will a lot more underwater scenes this season and many other activities for the guests. Bravo has also hinted that there might be a feud between the captain and the chef.

One of the guests might break some rules about not going over the board in the middle of the night, which can put their entire tour in jeopardy. One of the employees will get terminated for a very big reason, after which he/she will be sent home the same night while others cry over the same.

Their will be a franchise crossover and a possible accident with the hands of the exterior team of Below Deck Down Under, as they park the “unpredictable, aging vessel.”

Other than that, their will be a "love pentagon" involved in the ongoing drama and fights, which will complicate the dynamics between the crew.

The charter guests will make it impossible for the cast to serve them because of their excessive demads and yelling. Meanwhile, the interior deck will have fights over their different work styles.

Two episodes of Below Deck Down Under will be released on Bravo every Monday at 8 pm ET.