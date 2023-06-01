K-pop idol T.O.P, through a reply to a comment on his recent Instagram post, on Thursday, June 1, revealed that he has officially already left the group, BIGBANG:

I've already told you guys that I'm leaving and I'm now facing a new chapter in my life since last year.

Given that the post was about the idol expressing that he has an album in the making, fans were naturally curious about the same and enquired about his comeback. The 35-year-old clarified that it will be a solo work and that he is no longer in professional ties with BIGBANG.

"I look forward to the future, man": Fans express mixed feelings over the sudden reveal of T.O.P's departure from BIGBANG

Around February 2022, it was announced that T.O.P has terminated his contract with YG Entertainment and thereby left the company. Since there was no statement regarding his departure from BIGBANG, fans believed that the idol will continue to interact with the group and participate in their comebacks without being involved with his former agency.

Image via Instagram/@choi_seung_hyun_ttop

Given that this is quite common in the K-pop industry, it only made further sense for fans to believe the same. However, with this new sudden reveal of leaving the group too, fans have been shocked and surprised to hear the same. With no official statement regarding the same, fans have been going through a rollercoaster ride of emotions, unsure of how to take the news.

While a huge group of people are supportive of his decision and wish him good luck in his future endeavors as a soloist, some have been quite unhappy with the way the news unfolded. However, T.O.P declared that he announced that he'd be leaving BIGBANG last year itself and that his future work will continue with him as a soloist. Check out some of these reactions below:

Fans react to T.O.P's departure from BIGBANG (Image via Instagram/@choi_seung_hyun_ttop)

In addition to the reply he made to a comment under his post that revealed his departure from the group, the idol also cemented the legitimacy of the news by reposting articles that announced the same on his Instagram story. Fans were quite displeased with the miscommunication and the lack of a proper announcement regarding a significant happening.

Regardless, since the news is finally out, fans are saddened by the number of members leaving the group. While Seungri left BIGBANG in March 2019 following his retirement, fans are upset to witness the group be further reduced to a three-member group, currently consisting of G-DRAGON, Taeyang, and Daesung. Naturally, they have also been sending the idol love and support on his new embarkation.

sin @kjyvsn If you read his interview after leaving yg, he mentioned that there will be no Bigbang TOP for the meantime, he wants y'all to focus on him as a solo artist for the meantime. That's my take, I hate overthinking everything, I'm sorry If you read his interview after leaving yg, he mentioned that there will be no Bigbang TOP for the meantime, he wants y'all to focus on him as a solo artist for the meantime. That's my take, I hate overthinking everything, I'm sorry 😭

Ra @anggrastro Oh you’re not gonna give us an official statement like “Hi this is Choi Seunghyun—“ well just do whatever you want as long as you’re happy. Let’s go former bigbang TOP! Oh you’re not gonna give us an official statement like “Hi this is Choi Seunghyun—“ well just do whatever you want as long as you’re happy. Let’s go former bigbang TOP! https://t.co/40IiXbGpAk

k 🥀 ᛞ @bloomkyun not me finding out top left big bang through his instagram comments lmao not me finding out top left big bang through his instagram comments lmao

🚬 @liquorseunghyun



it says “BIGBANG TOP” but he removes BIGBANG on it. HELP— 🚬 @liquorseunghyun just seunghyn removing bigbang after his name. HELP— KKKKK just seunghyn removing bigbang after his name. HELP— KKKKK 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/QeJPdOztWH another one,it says “BIGBANG TOP” but he removes BIGBANG on it.HELP— twitter.com/liquorseunghyu… another one, it says “BIGBANG TOP” but he removes BIGBANG on it. 😭 HELP— twitter.com/liquorseunghyu… https://t.co/1DIIYFuzPl

sin @kjyvsn As a reminder, he just said last year that there wouldn't be a Bigbang TOP for the time being. He never officially declared his departure from BB until today. Regardless, he had already made the announcement. As a reminder, he just said last year that there wouldn't be a Bigbang TOP for the time being. He never officially declared his departure from BB until today. Regardless, he had already made the announcement.

As controversy surrounds T.O.P with his recent reveal of departure from BIGBANG, fans have been trying to shift the focus about the new chapter that the idol is willing to kickstart. In his aforementioned Instagram post, the caption read as:

"Still making my albums"

With the behind-the-scenes he revealed through the post about his upcoming solo album, fans have been excited about the same. Given that this will not only be the idol's first work after his departure from the group but also his comeback as a soloist after almost ten years, fans are eagerly looking forward to the same.

