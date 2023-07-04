“Interior slipped up”: Lucy Edmunds dishes on Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 

During a recent interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 cast member Lucy Edmunds shared her insights about Daisy Kelliher’s work as well as the "radio mishap" that happened on the show. She also gave her views on Captain Glenn Shephard's tough attitude towards Daisy this season, saying:

“I think Glenn definitely came down hard on the interior, but for good reasons. He just wanted us to succeed. He wanted us to be better than we were. And as you can see, we are trying our hardest to do better. And he knows that if we do better, we get better tips. So he’s only trying to help us and our pockets.”

Edmunds added that while Glenn's disappointment with Daisy was understandable, she felt that the latter also did quite well when it comes to the job. Referring to the incident where a bleeding guest was left unattended because Daisy did not pick up the radio, Edmunds spoke about how people cannot expect someone to be on call for 24 hours a day.

“I was actually in bed sleeping. I had a late night, so I was actually still asleep. So that even looked worse as well. At the end of the day, the interior slipped up there and there’s no excuse. And she admitted to herself that she shouldn’t turn the radio down. But you can’t be on for 24/7. It’s impossible, especially on a superyacht. ”

Lucy added how the incident was very sudden and happened when they left the guests unattended for just a brief span of 10 minutes.

In season 4, a guest was injured on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

New charter guests arrived on the superyacht during episode 13 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4, which was released on Monday, June 19, 2023. Everything was fine until the guests went inside the cabin and one of them wanted to leave. The guest injured his head against the closed door and was bleeding for 15 minutes without any assistance from the crew.

When Gary King saw this guest waiting for help, he immediately called Daisy for some ice, but she didn't answer. He called her again, but she didn't pick up, leaving the captain disappointed.

Even though this incident created quite a stir on the internet, Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 cast member Lucy Edmunds spoke highly about Daisy Kelliher, going to the extent of saying that she was one of the best chief stews she has ever worked with. Edmunds further elaborated:

“But honestly, I’ve had some horrific chief stews. To go into detail about them would take forever. And she was my best and she let us do what we wanted. And my way of wanting to be managed by people is I struggled with it in school."

Lucy Edmunds also added:

"I struggled with it in other industries. Is people micromanaging me down to the every last bit that you do. And she just let us get on with it.”

The latest episode of Bravo's Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 will be broadcast on July 10, 2023.

