Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 episodes 14 and 15 release date, air time and plot

Popular reality series Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 is all set to air two back-to-back episodes on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It will document the cast members reporting to their duties diligently on the superyacht Parsifal III while also navigating rough waters among them. The crew will be seen dealing with personal dynamics and strained relationships throughout the episode.

Episodes 14 and 15 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht will see the crew members dealing with impending issues that have transpired in the past few weeks. They have been navigating multiple dramatic moments as they tried to manage their charter guests and their duties as well. With their hectic schedules and a lot of work on their plates, more drama is yet to occur.

The hit Bravo series has run for several successful seasons and has received a fair share of love and criticism among fans. Cast members of season 4 include the OG department heads - Captain Glenn Shephard, first-mate Gary King, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, and chief engineer Colin MacRae.

The existing crew members were accompanied by a diverse set of newcomers - Chef Ileisha Dell, stews Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera, and deckhands Chase Lemacks and Alex Propson. They brought a fair share of drama and their own storylines to the show.

What to expect in this week's episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has seen a lot of intense moments over the past few weeks. The cast members have been dealing with complicated dynamics that have proven to potentially jeopardize their relationships in the long run. While some were able to resolve their issues for a brief period of time, newer complications arise as they deal with the latter half of the installment.

The first episode of the week will continue from the last week's dramatic ending where Captain Glenn confronted the crew members for neglecting their duties. Chief Stew Daisy was criticized as she failed to hear a radio call over a charter guest's injury. She and her interior team were busy downstairs when the guest suffered an injury on the deck above them.

The official synopsis of the first part of the episode, titled Hurricane Bonnie, reads:

"Captain Glenn reprimands the crew as recent slip-ups are directly affecting communication and morale; Daisy breaks down when she's proven wrong about the walkies not working; Chef Ileisha is determined to prove she can complete a 10-course dinner."

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht episode will also see the arrival of Daisy's sister Bonnie, who will stir up some well-needed drama after she hooks up with one of the crew members on the yacht, shocking the chief stew. Viewers will have to tune in to find out who it turns out to be.

Since the past few weeks, love triangles have rocked the dynamics between the cast members. After Daisy and Colin formed a connection, the former's ex-flame Gary became jealous. However, a secret between the ex-couple became public when Daisy told Colin that she and Gary had been intimate after season 3.

Colin was seen grappling with his complication on the Below Deck Sailing Yacht episode. Meanwhile, Gary also formed a connection with Mads this season. However, her inclination towards fellow castmate Alex, made the former insecure. The second half of the episode will complicate these dynamics further.

The official synopsis of the second part of the episode, titled She Loves Me Not, reads:

"Captain Glenn is proud of the crew for knocking out a pride charter, but has to deliver bad news; after Gary learns about Mads' three-way kiss, he starts flirting more with Daisy, leading Colin to voice his concerns; Colin throws a gossip grenade."

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has aired a very intense installment up until now. With a new arrival, things are set to further shake up the superyacht as the cast members deal with many issues. Viewers will be witness to a lot of chaotic moments, conflicts, and confrontations the rest of the season.

Don't forget to tune in to this week's episode on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

