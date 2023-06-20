"The excuses are absurd": Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans slam Daisy for her poor service towards an injured charter guest

Popular reality series Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 aired two back-to-back episodes on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members reporting to their duties on the superyacht Parsifal III while also managing their charter guests. However, impending issues amongst them caused a significant amount of drama, keeping viewers hooked.

On this week's episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, chief stew Daisy and the interior team fell into hot waters as Captain Glenn slammed them for poor service. Daisy missed a radio call from Gary which stated that a guest had been injured and was bleeding for the past 15 minutes. Fans were extremely disappointed with Daisy's lack of service. One tweeted:

Erin Savage @ErinSavage3722

The crew should run all over the boat to find her in the case of an emergency?? The excuses are absurd

#BelowDeckSailing I can't. Daisy needs to lose her Chief Stew position next season. The utter lack of service and accountability is mind-blowing.The crew should run all over the boat to find her in the case of an emergency?? The excuses are absurd I can't. Daisy needs to lose her Chief Stew position next season. The utter lack of service and accountability is mind-blowing. The crew should run all over the boat to find her in the case of an emergency?? The excuses are absurd #BelowDeckSailing https://t.co/4kzRxwYEwr

The hit Bravo series has been extremely popular among the audience and loyal fans, who have followed the crew's journey and have expressed their opinions. Cast members of season 4 include the OG department heads - Captain Glenn Shephard, first-mate Gary King, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, and chief engineer Colin MacRae.

They were accompanied by newcomers including Chef Ileisha Dell, stews Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera, and deckhands Chase Lemacks and Alex Propson. The newbie brought the well-needed freshness to the show.

Crew misses out on a charter guest's injury on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Tonight's episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht saw the cast members reaching the first half of the season successfully and welcoming a new set of charter guests on board. Captain Gary wanted to complete the second half and the final stretch of the charter as well as the installment successfully, but impending issues and poor service from the crew's end made his goal a bit more diffcult.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled T-Bone With Stakes, reads:

"Capt. Glenn notices the crew is slipping on service when a guest is injured and interior doesn't hear the walkie call; after Alex and Mads confess their feelings from the start, Mads is torn between Alex and Gary."

By the end of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht episode, the charter guests were inside the cabin when one of them, Tim, wanted to go out. However, he didn't see that the door was closed and bashed his head against it, causing it to bleed. He sat there waiting for a crew to cater to his injury, but they were nowhere to be seen.

Gary, who was managing the exterior dock, saw Tim being injured and waiting. When the first mate found out that the guest was bleeding, he instantly made a radio call to Daisy to inform her to bring ice. However, it went unheard as the chief stew couldn't hear the call and was busy talking to her team in the kitchen.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Captain Glenn heard the commotion and asked Gary what happened. Gary once again paged Daisy but it was unsuccessful. In a confessional, the first mate explained that he had to be at the dock and coordinate with the Captain to avoid crashing.

Tim, who was injured, asked the Captain to ask the interior deck for some ice. The Captain was frustrated at Daisy and the interior team's lack of service. After he informed the chief stew, she went with some ice and apologized for not being able to hear the radio call as they were docking.

After the guests exited the superyacht, Captain Glenn called the Below Deck Sailing Yacht team to address his concern about the incident. He was disappointed with Daisy and the interior for not catering to the injured guest and wanted them to make no excuses.

The chief stew, for her part, felt that someone should have found her in the boat if there was an emergency with the charter guests.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans slam Daisy for her lack of service

Fans were disappointed with Daisy laughing off the incident with the guest. They slammed her for her lack of service. Check out what they have to say.

Brittni @_bstarrr I really liked Daisy as a Chief Stew the last 2 seasons but she is really slacking this season. I realize she’s been uncharacteristically distracted but that can’t be an excuse, some of these slips are her just not paying attention in a way she should as Chief #belowdecksailing I really liked Daisy as a Chief Stew the last 2 seasons but she is really slacking this season. I realize she’s been uncharacteristically distracted but that can’t be an excuse, some of these slips are her just not paying attention in a way she should as Chief #belowdecksailing

jax ☘️ @jaxbra



She's really disappointing me this season.



#belowdecksailing Daisy cannot take responsibility for anything.She's really disappointing me this season. Daisy cannot take responsibility for anything.She's really disappointing me this season. #belowdecksailing

Sonia @tablenine The way Daisy's service has just been on a downward Spiral since the Triangle started. And why would she turn her radio down?!?! #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailing Yacht I always try to defend interior but they look so so bad The way Daisy's service has just been on a downward Spiral since the Triangle started. And why would she turn her radio down?!?! #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht I always try to defend interior but they look so so bad 😫

alexjaimes @alexjaimesevyn Shame on Daisy. She literally ignored Gary’s calls for ice & help & turned down her volume all while talking abt her sister coming & eating food, NOT doing her job. A guest was injured & she was already on days off. Dropping ball hard #belowdecksailing Shame on Daisy. She literally ignored Gary’s calls for ice & help & turned down her volume all while talking abt her sister coming & eating food, NOT doing her job. A guest was injured & she was already on days off. Dropping ball hard #belowdecksailing

Jenn @jennellens What is up with Daisy and the inside crew this charter?? Daisy is distracted and making so many excuses for not being on top of things #BelowDeckSailing What is up with Daisy and the inside crew this charter?? Daisy is distracted and making so many excuses for not being on top of things #BelowDeckSailing

Fans continued to slam Daisy for laughing the incident off.

Twyla 🇺🇸 @twyla411 I would’ve been so mad if my friend was sitting there bleeding, and daisy came up and laughed it off! #belowdecksailing I would’ve been so mad if my friend was sitting there bleeding, and daisy came up and laughed it off! #belowdecksailing

alexjaimes @alexjaimesevyn I think Capt Glen was hard on Daisy at beginning of season, but these last 2 episodes, he’s been 100% correct. Interior slacked hard, lead by Daisy slacking. #belowdecksailing I think Capt Glen was hard on Daisy at beginning of season, but these last 2 episodes, he’s been 100% correct. Interior slacked hard, lead by Daisy slacking. #belowdecksailing

JE @JimmyEspo Daisy your a cutie but the man was bleeding for 15 minutes because you lowered your radio. Then you didn’t offer to bandage him. Just a bag of ice. No good. #BelowDeckSailing Daisy your a cutie but the man was bleeding for 15 minutes because you lowered your radio. Then you didn’t offer to bandage him. Just a bag of ice. No good. #BelowDeckSailing

Jenn @jennellens Daisy hasn’t been on top of service this year like in the past and bickering with Glen about it is not great. #BelowDeckSailing Daisy hasn’t been on top of service this year like in the past and bickering with Glen about it is not great. #BelowDeckSailing

Rachel Anastasia @RaVaughan14 Daisy is making a lot of excuses for her bad service…. #BelowDeckSailing Daisy is making a lot of excuses for her bad service…. #BelowDeckSailing

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has aired an interesting two episodes. As the installment progresses, the cast members will be seen trying to resolve their impending differences. Will they be able to walk out of the season at a better place than they are currently? Or will their issues jeopardize their relationship? Only time will tell.

Don't forget to tune next week's episode on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

