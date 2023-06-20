"This season is wild": Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans shocked after Daisy calls Colin by Gary's name

Popular reality series Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 aired two back-to-back episodes on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members spending quality time with one another and carrying out their duties on the superyacht Parsifal III. However, they also navigated impending issues among them, which led to significant drama throughout the episode.

On this week's episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, it looked like all was well between Colin and Daisy after they'd talked through their issues. However, at one point, she mistakenly called him by her ex and fellow castmate Gary's name, which left Colin frustrated. Fans were shocked by Daisy's mistake. One tweeted:

Meagan @themlh2 NOTHING could have prepared me for Daisy calling Colin Gary. This season is wild. #BelowDeckSailing NOTHING could have prepared me for Daisy calling Colin Gary. This season is wild. #BelowDeckSailing

The hit Bravo series has been on the air for a long time and has received a fair share of love and criticism from viewers. The cast members of season 4 include the OG department heads - Captain Glenn Shephard, first-mate Gary King, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, and chief engineer Colin MacRae.

They were accompanied by newcomers with charming personalities and storylines, including Chef Ileisha Dell, stews Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera, and deckhands Chase Lemacks and Alex Propson.

Daisy calls Colin by Gary's name on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Tonight's episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht saw the cast members managing the last charter guests for the first half of the season. They were seen cleaning the boat, preparing delicious food, and catering to the guests, leading to a humungous tip of $20K. Just when they thought they were on a great track, the drama soon ensued.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Let Them Eat Cake, reads:

"Capt. Glenn notices the standards are slipping on Parsifal lll, as the crew is exhausted with the mid-season blues; distraught that Colin and Gary aren't speaking, Daisy takes initiative and forces them to hash out their problems."

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast members took a brief break to enjoy themselves before the next charter and the second half of the season began. They enjoyed drinks, went for dinner, and had a lot of fun. However, tensions were brewing among Colin, Daisy, and Gary.

In last week's episode, Colin found out that Daisy and Gary had hooked up after the previous season. He had just formed a potential connection with the chief stew and was upset at his castmates for hiding the news from him and making him look bad. While Daisy thought of mending the relationship between Gary and Colin, it wasn't completely successful, as the latter was still hurting over recent events.

The matter only took a turn for the worse at night on Below Deck Sailing Yacht when Colin and Daisy were intimate. Daisy unintentionally ended up calling her current partner Gary, which infuriated Colin. He was already hurt, and this mistake could potentially jeopardize their relationship. He called her a "stage five idiot," following which Daisy left his cabin.

Fans shocked at Daisy's mistake on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Fans took to social media to express their shock at Daisy's mistake:

Stingray @Stingrayomega #BelowDeckSailing

Daisy calling Colin Gary….icing on the shit cake….the Freudian slip comes out…..🙄 🤣 Daisy calling Colin Gary….icing on the shit cake….the Freudian slip comes out…..🙄 #BelowDeckSailingDaisy calling Colin Gary….icing on the shit cake….the Freudian slip comes out…..🙄😳🤣 https://t.co/fcmnBJclok

Some fans felt that this was the end for Colin and Daisy:

chanel eau de toilet @chaneledt



Or does she have Gary on the brain? Ewwww tbh ...



#BelowDeckSailing Is Daisy so drunk that she mistaken Colin for Gary?Or does she have Gary on the brain? Ewwww tbh ... Is Daisy so drunk that she mistaken Colin for Gary?Or does she have Gary on the brain? Ewwww tbh ...#BelowDeckSailing

IWedFred @IWedFred



#BelowDeck Oh snap! DAISY!!! She done called Collin by the wrong name. Stick a fork in it, it's done! #BelowDeck SailingYacht #BelowDeck Sailing Oh snap! DAISY!!! She done called Collin by the wrong name. Stick a fork in it, it's done!#BelowDeck #BelowDeckSailingYacht #BelowDeckSailing https://t.co/BO9j2jbA0n

Erin Savage @ErinSavage3722

After she and Colin just hooked up

Sailing Not only does Daisy call Colin, Gary, but then she ADMITS that she kept seeing his face?!?After she and Colin just hooked up #BelowDeck Sailing #BelowDeck Not only does Daisy call Colin, Gary, but then she ADMITS that she kept seeing his face?!? After she and Colin just hooked up 😐#BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeck https://t.co/HWhRTxkeEa

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is getting more dramatic with each passing episode. As the season progresses, the crew will have to deal with even more complicated situations as they take care of charter guests while trying to resolve their impending internal issues. Viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out.

Don't forget to tune next week's episode on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

