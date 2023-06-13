"SUCH a vibe killer": Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans slam Colin for his comment towards chef Ileisha

Popular reality series Below Deck Sailing Yacht aired a brand new episode on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members navigating their duties while managing the superyacht Parsifal III and its charter guests. However, they were also involved in a lot of drama as they dealt with personal issues, newfound relationships, and ego clashes in the episode.

On this week's episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Colin compared Chef Ileisha to Chef Marcos, who was the chef the previous season. He expressed that the latter chef was on another level, which frustrated Ileisha. She eventually broke down over the comparison. Fans slammed Colin for his comment. One tweeted:

The hit Bravo series has received a fair share of love and criticism over the past few years that it has been on air. Cast members of the latest installment include the OG department heads - Captain Glenn Shephard, first-mate Gary King, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, and chief engineer Colin MacRae.

The crew was accompanied by newcomers, including Chef Ileisha Dell, stews Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera, and deckhands Chase Lemacks and Alex Propson. They brought some added freshness to the show.

Chef Ileisha breaks down on after Colin's comment on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

On this week's episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht saw the cast members completing their charter successfully. After sending off their charter guests and receiving $13K as a tip, the crew was extremely happy to crossover the first half of the season. It was now time for them to blow off some steam.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Loose Lips Sink Friendships, reads:

"The crew has the day off, and even Capt. Glenn recharges by enjoying Parsifal III all to himself and riding the eFoil; Colin saves the day clearing the clogged toilets, but he gets jammed up when his honest opinion strikes a chord."

In the beginning of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht episode, Captain Glenn gathered the crew for a regular meeting. After reflecting on the charter, the crew was given a day off to recharge and begin the next charter with a fresh headspace. The cast then proceeded to celebrate Gary's birthday that night.

The following morning, they headed to the cabana rented by the Captain to enjoy and make fun memories. However, drama ensued in bits and pieces as the crew tried to resolve their impending differences.

Colin asked his fellow castmate chef Ileisha about her headspace coming as a newcomer to Below Deck Sailing Yacht. She expressed growing confidence over time and being more organized with every charter. However, Colin indicated that the chef last season was on a whole other level.

Season 3 saw chef Marcos Spaziani cook some delicious food every charter. Chef Ileisha was extremely upset as she was being compared to the former chef of season 3. Colin's comment made her very emotional and she broke down in the washroom. In a confessional, the chef said:

"Oh my God. You just don't say that to someone, like what a d***head. I'm just trying to be my best personal self, and I don't need someone bringing me down, you know? Like, pick me up."

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 chef was heartbroken, but Colin later apologized for his comment.

Fans slam Colin for comparing two chefs on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Fans expressed their disappointment with Colin for bringing chef Ileisha down with his comparison. Check it out.

Tracie @Tracieinga1 Aww poor chef. She’s so nice and didn’t deserve that! #belowdecksailing Aww poor chef. She’s so nice and didn’t deserve that! #belowdecksailing

🏳️‍🌈MainlyBravo @mostly_bravo

Also, he wasn't.



#BelowDeckSailing Colin was a tool for trying to tell Ileasha Marcos was a better chef.Also, he wasn't. Colin was a tool for trying to tell Ileasha Marcos was a better chef.Also, he wasn't. #BelowDeckSailing

good human @terrirph

#BelowDeckSailing I think the chefs have the hardest job on the boat. I think the chefs have the hardest job on the boat. #BelowDeckSailing

jax ☘️ @jaxbra



Stop talking, Colin, Stop Talking



#belowDeckSailing OH COLIN YOU DIDN'T JUST SAY THAT ABOUT CHEFStop talking, Colin, Stop Talking OH COLIN YOU DIDN'T JUST SAY THAT ABOUT CHEFStop talking, Colin, Stop Talking#belowDeckSailing

Fans continued to slam Colin for his comments. Check it out.

Tina Marie @LadyTi88 Oops Colin. Ileisha is a great chef in her own right with all her skills THIS season, & Marcos was a great chef last season. You can't compare the two. #BelowDeckSailingYacht Oops Colin. Ileisha is a great chef in her own right with all her skills THIS season, & Marcos was a great chef last season. You can't compare the two. #BelowDeckSailingYacht

tylor @tylorraye

#bdsy I do agree that Marcos is like a next level chef, but Ileisha is wonderful as well! She’s in my top favorites for sure across the whole franchise. She seems so sweet #belowdecksailingyacht I do agree that Marcos is like a next level chef, but Ileisha is wonderful as well! She’s in my top favorites for sure across the whole franchise. She seems so sweet #belowdecksailingyacht#bdsy

Anna Ludendorff @annaluden



She and Colin are my favorites Ileisha is so cute. Works really hard, always gentle...Felt sorry for her bc she looked sooo tired...She and Colin are my favorites #belowdeckSailingYacht Ileisha is so cute. Works really hard, always gentle...Felt sorry for her bc she looked sooo tired...She and Colin are my favorites #belowdeckSailingYacht

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is only getting more dramatic with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the cast members will have to face more complicated issues, leading to more conflicts and arguments. Viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next week on June 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

