"NO class!": Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans slam charter guests for accusing the crew of stealing jewelry

Popular reality series Below Deck Sailing Yacht aired a brand new episode on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members managing the superyacht Parsifal III as well as its charter guests. Drama ensued after they were seen navigating personal relationships, newfound dynamics, and delegating duties throughout the episode, keeping viewers hooked.

On this week's episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, one of the charter guests lost their diamond jewelry and indicated to the crew members possibly stealing it. While the crew prepared for a party, they vehemently searched for the earrings and also checked up on each other if they saw them. Eventually, deckhand Lucy Edmunds spotted it in the guest's purse.

Fans slammed the charter guest for accusing the crew of theft and not providing an apology. One tweeted:

Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast is accused of stealing

Tonight's episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht saw the cast members welcome a new set of charter guests on board. The crew prepared some amazing food, a whole 70s-themed dance party, and as much comfort and luxury as was given in the guests' brief. However, drama ensued after an expected event of a possible theft shook the Captain and the cast.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Love Boat, reads:

"Glenn dresses up for the guests' theme night; he hopes his participation helps correct a jewellery theft hiccup and is on top of his crew to make sure the women have the best trip of their lives."

As the Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew was preparing for the party, Lorrie, one of the charter guests on board, called chief stew Daisy to her cabin and informed her about losing her diamond necklace and earrings. Although the chief stew assured her that it would be somewhere on the boat, the guest hoped to find a video of people walking up and down the cabin, indicating that someone stole it.

Daisy promised Lorrie that none of the crew members would have taken it and that she would ask her castmates about the same. The guest expressed that she was very responsible when it came to her jewelry. The chief stew proceeded to ask the crew if they had seen them, and all of them denied it. She then went to Captain Glenn and informed him about the incident.

In a confessional, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Captain said:

"I don't think I've ever dealt with a theft on a superyacht. You have to be an idiot to steal onboard a boat. You're never gonna get away with it. It doesn't make any sense."

He then assured the guest that the crew would look around and find her jewelry. Lorrie was adamant about having left them on the table and not putting them into any of her bags or purses. As she, her fellow guests, and the Captain got ready for the party, the rest of the crew frantically searched her cabin.

The guests eventually thanked the crew for finding the jewelry and made a toast to them. The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Captain, however, felt that they should've at least apologized to the crew for accusing them of theft.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans slam the charter guests for their behavior

Fans were disappointed that the guests accused the cast of stealing the jewelry. They also were upset with them for not giving the crew an apology for the same.

Brittni @_bstarrr The jewelry probably slid somewhere while they were sailing. There is absolutely no way a crew member stole anything while being filmed, come on. #belowdecksailing The jewelry probably slid somewhere while they were sailing. There is absolutely no way a crew member stole anything while being filmed, come on. #belowdecksailing

Kim Rossible @kimrossible you'd have to be an extreme idiot to try and steal on a boat that is being filmed for a reality show #belowdecksailing you'd have to be an extreme idiot to try and steal on a boat that is being filmed for a reality show #belowdecksailing

Fans slammed the guests for not apologizing to the crew. Check it out.

Teresa @teresa9685 Wow, shocking, they were in her purse 🙄🙄 "The crew is awesome" um ma'am you just accused them of stealing your jewelry, shut up. #belowdecksailing Wow, shocking, they were in her purse 🙄🙄 "The crew is awesome" um ma'am you just accused them of stealing your jewelry, shut up. #belowdecksailing

poo poo head @neverbloomberg #BelowDeckSY Misplacing your jewelry and immediately blaming the staff is among the tackiest and most classist things you can do. #belowdecksailing Misplacing your jewelry and immediately blaming the staff is among the tackiest and most classist things you can do. #belowdecksailing #BelowDeckSY

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been interesting with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the cast members will get involved in many complicated dynamics, which will create a lot of drama. Viewers will have to wait and see what's more in store for them.

