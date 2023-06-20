"So disgusting": Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans disappointed with the crew serving sushi on Gary

Popular reality series Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 aired two back-to-back episodes on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members diligently reporting to their duties and managing their charter guests on the superyacht Parsifal III. However, they also dealt with impending differences, strained relationships, and other dynamics, creating significant drama.

On this week's episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, the crew members decided to opt for the best service for their guests. Inspired by a previous dish served to them, which was "sushi onigiri", the cast decided to replicate the name by putting the sushi on "Gary," the first mate.

The crew decided to have Gary lay on the deck without his clothes and have sushi placed on him so that the guests can serve themselves. Fans, however, were disgusted with the idea. One tweeted:

jax ☘️ @jaxbra



#belowdecksailing I can't believe they didn't put anything between Gary and the sushi, that is so disgusting I can't believe they didn't put anything between Gary and the sushi, that is so disgusting#belowdecksailing

The hit Bravo series has had many successful seasons runs with several hit franchises. Viewers have religiously followed the cast members and openly expressed their opinions. Cast members of the latest installment include the OG department heads - Captain Glenn Shephard, first-mate Gary King, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, and chief engineer Colin MacRae.

They were accompanied by newcomers who brought in a fair share of drama and entertainment. These include Chef Ileisha Dell, stews Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera, and deckhands Chase Lemacks and Alex Propson.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans don't approve of "Sushi on Gary"

The guests seemed to thoroughly enjoy the crew's creative idea of putting sushi on Gary, as a replica of the dish they previously enjoyed - sushi onigiri. Fans, however, had a completely opposite viewpoint. They were disappointed with the idea as it interfered with the guests' hygiene and cleanliness.

Check out what they had to say.

FredUp @FredUp05418174

#BelowDeckSailing Gary has officially ruined sushi for me. Dammit. Gary has officially ruined sushi for me. Dammit.#BelowDeckSailing https://t.co/zPujEep2nH

Dina @NorCal_Mendo I love sushi but not on the human skin...cmon man....GROSS... #belowdecksailing I love sushi but not on the human skin...cmon man....GROSS... #belowdecksailing

Just Marissa @MarissaRapier I'm laughing that were all in agreement that the hairy Gary sushi was a vile, disgusting low point #belowdecksailing I'm laughing that were all in agreement that the hairy Gary sushi was a vile, disgusting low point #belowdecksailing https://t.co/jPSrUppqCr

JE @JimmyEspo on a human body with hair on it is gross. Always make the model shave. Especially men they are gross to begin with. To plate sushion a human body with hair on it is gross. Always make the model shave. Especially men they are gross to begin with. #BelowDeckSailing To plate sushi 🍣 on a human body with hair on it is gross. Always make the model shave. Especially men they are gross to begin with. #BelowDeckSailing

Fans were disappointed with the crew's lack of attention. Check it out.

G Nice @Gnice9000 #belowdecksailing I see absolutely zero appeal about eating sushi off a crew member. Huh?! #belowdecksailing I see absolutely zero appeal about eating sushi off a crew member. Huh?!

Erin Savage @ErinSavage3722

No tip.

Just for making the guests eat sushi DIRECTLY off of Gary's body 🤢 No banana leaf or anything

Sailing twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Alright, that's it.No tip.Just for making the guests eat sushi DIRECTLY off of Gary's body 🤢 No banana leaf or anything #BelowDeck Sailing #BelowDeck Alright, that's it.No tip.Just for making the guests eat sushi DIRECTLY off of Gary's body 🤢 No banana leaf or anything#BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeck twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/vHn9QMKRcJ

Erin @Aron_Brizzy They didn’t put a leaf between Gary & the sushi?!? #BelowDeckSailing They didn’t put a leaf between Gary & the sushi?!? #BelowDeckSailing https://t.co/1J4z7OOD5O

Joy @JoyAW77 I hope these guests are vaccinated for every single disease under the sun before eating any of that sushi. #BelowDeckSailing I hope these guests are vaccinated for every single disease under the sun before eating any of that sushi. #BelowDeckSailing

jax ☘️ @jaxbra

(or anyone for that matter)



#belowdecksailing You could not PAY me to eat sushi off of him(or anyone for that matter) You could not PAY me to eat sushi off of him(or anyone for that matter)#belowdecksailing

Crew makes several mistakes on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Tonight's episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht saw the cast members begin serving the new charter guests for the second season and the final stretch. While the guests seemed to have a lot of fun, ongoing issues, and crew burnout resulted in several mistakes from the castmates.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled T-Bone With Stakes, reads:

"Capt. Glenn notices the crew is slipping on service when a guest is injured and interior doesn't hear the walkie call; after Alex and Mads confess their feelings from the start, Mads is torn between Alex and Gary."

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew was in the cabins below when a guest wanted service. He looked for the cast at the upper deck and none of them were available, following which he reached out to Captain Glenn. The latter was frustrated with the lack of service and called out the stews for not being available at the guest's beck and call.

Later on in the episode, the guests were waiting for their champagne to be served and none of the crew were available. The Captain had to again inform Daisy, the chief stew, to take care of the guests. However, all hell broke loose when one of the guests, Tim, injured himself walking straight at the closed door.

Tim began bleeding, but the Below Deck Sailing Yacht exterior crew was busy at the dock. Gary radio-called Daisy to inform her of what happened, but she had it down, which made his voice disappear into thin air. The guest sat bleeding for 15 minutes, which infuriated Captain Glenn.

Eventually, the Captain had to address the issue and was disappointed with the interior for their lack of service towards the guests.

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been intense with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the cast members will get into more complicated dynamics, leading to more conflicts and heated arguments. Viewers will have to wait and see what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune next week's episode on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes