Where is Lucy Edmunds from? Meet the Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 stew

Bravo’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht is set to return for another season soon. In the upcoming episode, fans will see some new cast members joining the yachting crew as they attempt to showcase their skills and keep the viewers entertained at the same time.

One of the individuals set to appear in the upcoming season is Lucy Edmunds, who is set to work as one of the stews. Lucy joined the hospitality industry after feeling stuck at the university during the Covid 19 pandemic.

Tune in on Monday, April 10, at 8 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 on Bravo.

Meet Lucy Edmunds ahead of her appearance on Bravo’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4

One of the people set to appear on the Bravo show for the first time is Lucy Edmunds. The upcoming cast member is originally from Wales and is described as having a “bubbly personality” and is enthusiastic.

Lucy was inspired to join the hospitality industry after feeling stuck in her college during Covid and has a “wide breadth of experience” in the industry. The upcoming Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 cast member previously worked at high-end restaurants and was promoted to club VIP manager when she was only 19.

Bravo states:

"When she’s not chartering across the globe, Lucy enjoys a more laid-back lifestyle of playing sports and watching rugby."

Lucy will be joined by Glenn Shephard, Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, Colin MacRae, Ileisha Dell, Mads Herrera, Alex Propson, and Chase Lemacks.

Meet the other cast members

Captain Glenn Shephard

The captain of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 has over 22 years worth of sailing experience and has been sailing with Parsifal III for the past 13 years.

Daisy Kelliher

Chief stew Daisy Delliher is the granddaughter of an Olympic sailor and most of her family members are yachties. She has been on the show since season 2 and is ready to take over the interiors once again in season 4.

Gary King

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 cast member has over 13 years worth of experience and has previously been a captain on smaller boats.

Colin MacRae

The sailor and chief engineer has been in the industry for 15 years. His Bravo bio states that he has a big heart and an “impish smile.”

Ileisha Dell

Dell has over 17 years of experience as a chef and has been a yacht chef since 2014. She is originally from Australia and is currently based in Los Angeles.

Mads Herrera

The South Florida native has spent the majority of her life on the water and has two years' worth of experience under her belt.

Her Bravio bio states:

"A true adventurer, Mads lives life in the fast line traveling the world, riding dirt bikes and sky diving."

Alex Propson

While Alex has a captain’s license, he is set to appear on the Bravo show as a deckhand. He is originally from Wisconsin and previously spent eight years working in sales.

Chase Lemacks

The new cast member has been working on large yachts since 2019 and dreams of one day having his own sailboat. He likes to backpack, hunt, and fix up old houses.

