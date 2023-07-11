“Deserves better”: Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 fans sympathize with Lucy Edmunds and term guests “filthy pigs”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 aired its season finale on Monday, July 10, which saw the cast cater to their final chartered guests. However, the latter group proved tougher than the castmates imagined as they drank too much, got aggressive, and left a huge pile of mess to be cleaned up.

After their first night on the yacht, the group of guests emerged hungover and weak, but didn’t stop partying, however there was one particular cast member who was left to clean up after them as they set the bar for personal hygiene very low.

Fans took to social media to comment on how the guests left their rooms and bathrooms and sympathized with the junior stew as she cleaned their beds and bathrooms, including their unflushed toilets and their puke. This particular netzien stated that Lucy "deserves better."

"They took advantage of her": Fans react to Lucy Edmunds' breakdown in Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 finale

In the season finale of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4, the yacht crew came face to face with their last guests of the season. The episode started with some interpersonal drama between Gary King, Mads Herrerra, and Alex Propson, however, something else happened that caught viewers' eyes more.

As the guests got comfortable, they started enjoying themselves a little too much. With the alcohol brimming, the drama started surfacing. During the episode, Daisy Kelliher said that the guests were drinking like “water’s running out of the ocean" and noted that she just wants guests to enjoy the sea.

While fans are used to watching the cast of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 get into arguments and fights, watching it happen from the guests came as a surprise. Eventually, the drunken fights got to a point where Lucy Edmunds had to inform Captain Glenn of the situation. Things settled down a bit after the Captain warned the guests and told them that they would be taken off the boat the minute he saw anyone getting aggressive.

The next morning, as the guests emerged, the interior crew began their daily cleaning duty; which was messier than usual. While cleaning, Lucy Edmunds was met with an unflushed toilet, a sink filled with vomit, and more.

"I may be a stewardess, I may be a maid…but I should never have to flush the toilet for grown-a** men. F*cking gross," said Lucy in a confessional.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 cast member called her father to vent about the situation and expressed her desire to go home in between tears. She told him that she just wanted to get out of there and that she was done.

"I cleaned up sh*t, I’ve cleaned up sick like…I am done! I want to go home," she added.

Once the chartered guests left, the cast got together to divide the tips and discuss money. The group tipped the Bravo show’s cast $17,000 in total which didn’t sit well with the crew, not after the efforts they put in. Lucy further expressed her displeasure with the chartered guests in a confessional and said

“Seventeen grand to flush your sh*t and over…f*ck off.”

Fans echoed her reactions, stating that it was indeed very unfair to her:

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 will return next week with a 2-part reunion special on Bravo.

