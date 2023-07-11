Below Deck Sailing Yacht wrapped up its season 4 on Monday, July 10, with a two-hour-long special, during which the crew catered to their last chartered guests and saw a rocky boat due to the cast’s interpersonal conflicts.

Since the beginning of the season, fans have seen cast members get entangled in love triangles and the season finale was no different. During the latest segment, Alex Propson told Gary King that Mads Herrera was on her period, which made the First Mate immediately jump to conclusion that the only way Alex must have known about it would be if the duo got intimate.

The First Mate furiously approached Mads and asked her if she was on her period and although she seemed a little uncomfortable, Gary questioned why she didn’t tell him. He said that the stew should have told him out of “common decency” before he “went down” on her. The conversation did not fare well with Mads, who had told Alex about her period since he previously enquired about why she was bloated.

Cesar @xone_free So Gary is mad at Alex because Gary decided to confront Mads about her time of month? Gary is such an immature idiot! #BelowDeckSailing So Gary is mad at Alex because Gary decided to confront Mads about her time of month? Gary is such an immature idiot! #BelowDeckSailing

Later in the episode, fans saw Mads tell Gary that she kissed Alex, which visibly upset Gary. When he opened up about the situation in his confessional, the producers reminded him that the female cast member had been very clear with him from the start about their relationship being casual.

Fans took to Twitter to chime in about the Gary-Alex-Mads situation and slammed Gary for not handling it well while calling him an immature idiot.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 fans slam Gary King for embarrassing Mads Herrera in the season finale

In the season finale of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4, which consisted of two episodes, Alex Propson told Gary King about it being “that time of the month” for Mads Herrera. Gary didn’t react well to finding out that Alex knew about it and acted obsessively over the details of how the latter found out.

He was also not very happy with Mads getting intimate with Alex without telling him because he thought it was “common decency” to let someone know.

Gary went on to repeat the same in front of other cast members, including Lucy Edmunds, and embarrass Mads in the process. Subsequently, the female cast member and fans were not too happy with his behavior. Later in the episode, Mads told the Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 First Mate that she kissed Alex, which also Gary was not too happy about, and asked her to get out of his room.

Gary opened up about the situation to Daisy, who asked him how he felt about Mads. She told him that he needed to figure out whether or not he wanted to be with her or not. Gary felt that Daisy’s questions were unnecessary and while in conversation with Colin MacRae, told him that he didn’t understand why the Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast member was so interested.

Fans took to social media to slam Gary for his behavior towards Mads Herrera and pointed out that although she has been clear from the start, she did what he’s been doing since he first joined the Bravo show:

Bonnie Bee @Citigirl2

#belowdecksailing Gary is an immature, low self esteem F boy. That's why he needs all the attention and hits on everyone. He knows Chase and Alex like Mads so he sleeps with her? What a low life douche. There is nothing attractive about him. I don't get it. 🤢 Gary is an immature, low self esteem F boy. That's why he needs all the attention and hits on everyone. He knows Chase and Alex like Mads so he sleeps with her? What a low life douche. There is nothing attractive about him. I don't get it. 🤢#belowdecksailing https://t.co/Z4m2CwqrXC

Josh Sutter @Cardswinseries #BelowDeckSailing episode 16. Gary can’t be mad at Alex for Mads he created that on his own. You can’t ask questions like that to women about periods I lived with women you have to just pick up on cues.. dude. Or don’t ask in front of other people you made yourself look like an… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… #BelowDeckSailing episode 16. Gary can’t be mad at Alex for Mads he created that on his own. You can’t ask questions like that to women about periods I lived with women you have to just pick up on cues.. dude. Or don’t ask in front of other people you made yourself look like an… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Thefoodiebarbie @thefoodiebarbie he’s so delusional it’s gross 🤢🤭 Lmaoooooo the producer is my hero for telling Gary that mads never wanted to be w Gary from the get go AND told him that multiple timeshe’s so delusional it’s gross 🤢🤭 #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailing Yacht Lmaoooooo the producer is my hero for telling Gary that mads never wanted to be w Gary from the get go AND told him that multiple times 😆 he’s so delusional it’s gross 🤢🤭 #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht https://t.co/iq52rPJ8qD

Cesar @xone_free So let me get this straight. Gary flips out at Mads and pushes her out of his room for kissing Alex but he’s been flirting with Daisy and as I recall, kissed her. Dude has major issues. #BelowDeckSailing So let me get this straight. Gary flips out at Mads and pushes her out of his room for kissing Alex but he’s been flirting with Daisy and as I recall, kissed her. Dude has major issues. #BelowDeckSailing

ViaGetty @ViaGetty33 Gary knew alex liked Mads and he went hard for her just to prove to himself he could. He has screwed every wman in the crew in one season but look at him burst into ribbons when he gets the same treatment. Eat a bag of divks, Gary #belowdecksailing Gary knew alex liked Mads and he went hard for her just to prove to himself he could. He has screwed every wman in the crew in one season but look at him burst into ribbons when he gets the same treatment. Eat a bag of divks, Gary #belowdecksailing

Weddings by AllieLLC @WeddingsbyAllie

Gary has treated many women way worse. We’ve seen it!



#belowdecksailing

#belowdecksaingyacht Mads doesn’t owe Gary ANYTHING.Gary has treated many women way worse. We’ve seen it! Mads doesn’t owe Gary ANYTHING. Gary has treated many women way worse. We’ve seen it! #belowdecksailing#belowdecksaingyacht

LE Hill @LauraElaine15 I truly wish I didn’t care, BUT watching Gary - who once hooked up with the entire interior crew in a single season- get angry at Mads for kissing Alex ONCE has filled me with a white hot rage. #BelowDeckSailing I truly wish I didn’t care, BUT watching Gary - who once hooked up with the entire interior crew in a single season- get angry at Mads for kissing Alex ONCE has filled me with a white hot rage. #BelowDeckSailing

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 will return with a reunion special next week. However since the cast of the show hails from different parts of the world, the reunion will follow a virtual format and will connect the cast members through a video call.

Poll : 0 votes