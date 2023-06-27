"I'm SO here for it": Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans point out Gary's karma after Mads throws shade at him

Popular reality series Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 aired a brand new episode on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members navigating their duties on the superyacht Parsifal III, while also dealing with impending issues among them. While some were able to talk through things, love triangles and strained friendships, made it way more difficult to resolve.

On this week's episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Mads revealed that she would have chosen Alex over Gary, in a dig towards the latter. Gary was extremely offended at the shade and although the stew clarified that it was a joke, he knew she liked Alex as well.

Fans, however, pointed out Gary's karma. They felt Mads was doing exactly what he did to other women throughout the past few seasons of the show. One tweeted:

#BelowDeckSailingYacht Mads is my sprit animal! For every dude who only calls when he was drunk, won’t take em out to eat or be seen w em in public in the daylight.Mads is doin to Gary what he’s done to countless females. Got a bit of a sting to it & I’m SO here for it. Mads is my sprit animal! For every dude who only calls when he was drunk, won’t take em out to eat or be seen w em in public in the daylight.Mads is doin to Gary what he’s done to countless females. Got a bit of a sting to it & I’m SO here for it.#BelowDeckSailingYacht https://t.co/qi5I3bL3Mq

Mads throws shade at Gary on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Tonight's episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht saw the cast members navigating their duties with a brand new set of charter guests. However, impending tensions among the crew only worsened the existing situation. With love triangles forming at every corner, they have had a hard time maintaining their relationships.

Since the past few Below Deck Sailing Yacht episodes, viewers have witnessed stew Mads be in two minds with respect to her relationship with fellow castmates Gary and Alex. Gary, for his part, has picked two different lanes with the stew and Daisy and has been navigating his way through the both of them.

This week's episode saw Gary trying to further his connection with Mads. However, the latter's shade toward him left the first mate offended. When he went to kiss her, she wasn't very fond of it and asked him to read the room. The stew constantly threw digs at him during their conversation.

When Chase mentioned that Mads kissed him on the first night, Gary expressed that she was with him because she knew better. However, it was Mads' response that left the Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast stunned. She said:

"If I was really trying to go for better, I would have made out with Alex after."

This left Gary incredibly offended as he left the interior to go to the deck and have a chat with fellow castmate and good friend Colin. He expressed that the shade cut him deep and that it was ruthless. In a confessional, Gary said:

"I'm offended 100% sure. I can take a joke, but I don't think she meant it in a joking way. I don't know what the f*** is going on. I'm trying to talk to Mads about how she feels about where we stand, but it always seems like it's brushed under the rug."

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast member realized what Mads was doing to him was what he did with a few other women in the previous seasons of the series. Gary felt that maybe Mads wasn't the right person for him.

Fans believe Gary deserves Mads' attitude on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Fans took to social media to point out Gary's karma. They felt he deserved it from Mads after he did the same to many other women in the past few installments of the reality series. Check it out.

Dana @danadsgn Gary is at peak embarrassment. he manipulated women every season but now that Mads isn’t under his spell and just wants to have a light, fun time he’s hurt. he’s reaching, overcompensating and being super disrespectful to Colin with Daisy on top of it all #BelowDeckSailing Gary is at peak embarrassment. he manipulated women every season but now that Mads isn’t under his spell and just wants to have a light, fun time he’s hurt. he’s reaching, overcompensating and being super disrespectful to Colin with Daisy on top of it all #BelowDeckSailing

Maria Philomena @Philomena777 Mads is light years more grounded than Gary. She knows she wants a good time, not a long time. Who is Gary kidding? He’s not even boyfriend material. And his flirting w Daisy is just boosting his ego. She should ignore him but seems to like it! Wtf! #belowdecksailing Mads is light years more grounded than Gary. She knows she wants a good time, not a long time. Who is Gary kidding? He’s not even boyfriend material. And his flirting w Daisy is just boosting his ego. She should ignore him but seems to like it! Wtf! #belowdecksailing

Cesar @xone_free Love that Mads is the most ware and mature on this boat. She knows Gary’s number and is living her best life. Answering to nobody and doing her! #BelowDeckSailing Love that Mads is the most ware and mature on this boat. She knows Gary’s number and is living her best life. Answering to nobody and doing her! #BelowDeckSailing

Fans, however, loved Mads shading Gary. Check it out.

Jeanie @Dirty30Jenny I love mads.. she be humbling gary 🤣🤣🤣 #belowdecksailing I love mads.. she be humbling gary 🤣🤣🤣 #belowdecksailing

The Trishcuit @TheTrishcuit All the women from previous seasons that Gary toyed with watching Mads not having Gary’s BS #belowdecksailingyacht All the women from previous seasons that Gary toyed with watching Mads not having Gary’s BS #belowdecksailingyacht https://t.co/ewJkRmLfv2

Stace @srdst12 Gary has met his match with Mads and I’m loving her for it #BelowDeckSailingYacht Gary has met his match with Mads and I’m loving her for it #BelowDeckSailingYacht

kurn hooger @HELLbutringay #BelowDeckSailingYacht Mads was correct for checking Gary's ego like that Mads was correct for checking Gary's ego like that 😂 #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Teri Edelson 🟦 @teriedelson #BelowDeckSailingYacht I love that Mads is treating Gary the way he deserves to be treated. #BelowDeckSailingYacht I love that Mads is treating Gary the way he deserves to be treated.

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been an intense installment so far. The coming weeks will document the cast members getting into more issues, which will lead to more dramatic conflicts and confrontations. Viewers will have to wait and see if they are able to resolve their issues or jeopardize their friendship.

Don't forget to tune in to next week's episode on Monday, July 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

