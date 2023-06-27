"Colin doesn't deserve this": Why are Below Deck Sailing Yacht feeling bad for Colin in season 4 episode 14?

Popular reality series Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 aired a brand new episode on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members reporting to their duties on the superyacht Parsifal III, while also navigating several dynamics, including personal friendships, strained relationships, and several others, causing significant drama throughout the episode.

On this week's episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Colin struggled to navigate his relationship with Daisy as the latter kept engaging in flirtatious behavior with former flame Gary. Throughout the episode, viewers witnessed the awkward love triangle interactions, which left them frustrated.

They believed Colin deserved better.

The hit Bravo series has been on air for three successful seasons, and the current installment is no different, having viewers openly express their views on social media. Cast members of season 4 include the OG department heads - Captain Glenn Shephard, first-mate Gary King, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, and chief engineer Colin MacRae.

The crew members were accompanied by a diverse set of newcomers, including Chef Ileisha Dell, stews Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera, and deckhands Chase Lemacks and Alex Propson, who brought in much-needed freshness.

Colin struggles to understand his relationship with Daisy on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Tonight's episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht saw the cast members navigating their duties with a brand new set of charter guests for the latter half of the season. However, impending issues created a lot of tension back and forth, leading to more complications than ever before.

The official synopsis of the first part of the episode, titled Hurricane Bonnie, reads:

"Captain Glenn reprimands the crew as recent slip-ups are directly affecting communication and morale; Daisy breaks down when she's proven wrong about the walkies not working; Chef Ileisha is determined to prove she can complete a 10-course dinner."

The love triangle between Colin, Daisy, and Gary is setting up a lot of chaos on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Throughout the episode, Colin and Daisy adjusted to their new connection with a large secret that the latter revealed previously - about being intimate with her ex-flame Gary.

When Colin asked if the duo had slept together, Daisy denied it, lying that the two only kissed. The episode also saw the arrival of the chief stew's sister Bonnie, who is set to stir up some drama. In an awkward moment during the first part of the episode, she walked in on her sister being intimate with the first engineer and proceeded to lie down between them instead of leaving them alone.

Meanwhile, throughout this week's Below Deck Sailing Yacht episode, Gary was seen flirting with Daisy and being "touchy-feely" with her, and the chief stew didn't stop him one time, which made it all the more difficult for Colin to judge his current relationship and his friendship with Gary.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans believe Colin deserves better

Fans took to social media to express their concerns. They felt that both Gary and Daisy were being unfair to Colin for constantly flirting with each other, while she was in a relationship with the first engineer. Check it out.

mayra @myra7 Neither Daisy or Gary deserve Colin. Because they clearly have zero respect for him. #belowdecksailing Neither Daisy or Gary deserve Colin. Because they clearly have zero respect for him. #belowdecksailing

BAAI needVitaminSea @bythesea_246 Daisy and Gary BOTH are being disrespectful to Colin. Just to boost their egos. Oh and Chase is too thirsty #belowdeck #belowdeck sailing Daisy and Gary BOTH are being disrespectful to Colin. Just to boost their egos. Oh and Chase is too thirsty #belowdeck #belowdecksailing

jax ☘️ @jaxbra



#belowdecksailing I'm getting more and more irritated with Daisy who does NOT tell Gary to quit it, and push him away. She loves the attention she's getting and the drama she's creating. Such a disappointment and incredibly rude to Colin. I'm getting more and more irritated with Daisy who does NOT tell Gary to quit it, and push him away. She loves the attention she's getting and the drama she's creating. Such a disappointment and incredibly rude to Colin.#belowdecksailing

ramona's plunger @__sorrry I feel so bad for Colin in all of this. He deserves so much better. From Daisy and ESPECIALLY from Gary. #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailing Yacht I feel so bad for Colin in all of this. He deserves so much better. From Daisy and ESPECIALLY from Gary. #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht

mjc @martycoultas I’d be happy to cheer up Colin. 🤙🏼 Call me! #belowdecksailing I’d be happy to cheer up Colin. 🤙🏼 Call me! #belowdecksailing

Some fans called Gary and Daisy out for their lack of respect for Colin.

elizabeth @bibishoff Colin deserves someone that respects him and that's not Daisy by a mile #belowdecksailing Colin deserves someone that respects him and that's not Daisy by a mile #belowdecksailing

Becca @ImWatchingBravo Colin decided not to come back next season and good for him cause Gary/Daisy are so slimy. Complete lack of respect #BelowDeckSailing Colin decided not to come back next season and good for him cause Gary/Daisy are so slimy. Complete lack of respect #BelowDeckSailing https://t.co/KJtDAfrMUx

mayra @myra7 Both Daisy and Gary are messing with Colin #belowdecksailing Both Daisy and Gary are messing with Colin #belowdecksailing

jax ☘️ @jaxbra



#belowdecksailing Colin would be so much better off without either Daisy or Gary. Colin would be so much better off without either Daisy or Gary. #belowdecksailing

🐘 @hi_i_read With every new episode it becomes clearer why Colin doesn't follow Daisy on IG #BelowDeckSailing With every new episode it becomes clearer why Colin doesn't follow Daisy on IG #BelowDeckSailing

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is getting more intense with each passing episode. With the installment coming near its close, the cast members will be seen dealing with more complicated issues, which might jeopardize a few relationships. Viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out.

Don't forget to tune in to next week's episode on Monday, July 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

