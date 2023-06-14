Who did Mads Herrera choose between Gary King and Alex Propson? Below Deck Sailing Yacht stew makes her choice on WWHL

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season four fans have seen two love triangles brewing. The first one includes Gary King, Daisy Kelliher, and Colin MacRae, who were the talk of the town from the beginning of the current season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. However, the new love triangle brewing on the show is between Mads Herrera, Gary King, and Alex Propson.

During her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (WWHL), Mads answered a number of fans' burning questions. She spoke about how she made the choice between Gary King and Alex Propson on the show.

Mads told Cohen how she thought Alex was more impressive than Gary and that he was also the better k*sser between the two. She also chose Gary when asked who was the more clingy between Alex and Gary.

However, when she was asked who had "big d**k energy," she said that it was Alex and added that he was the one who made her laugh. She noted that she and Alex had the same sense of humor. Mads also said that Alex was the person she would introduce to her parents.

The love triangle between Mads Herrera, Gary King, and Alex Propson of Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is nearing mid-season and Alex and Mads' chemistry is one of the most discussed topics during May's episodes of the show. Needless to say, Gary was unhappy with his and asked Mads for an explanation about their situation quite directly.

He went up to his co-star and said that they have hooked up twice and wanted to know what she wanted out of it. Gary told Mads that if she wanted a casual hookup, he was "all down for that."

Mads replied that she is okay with this situation but Gary told her that he saw Mads flirting with Alex Propson, and felt that it was a little intimate. During a confession, she mentioned that she was unsure of what Gary expects from her.

She said that she wasn't sure of Gary's expectations but that she liked to enjoy herself. She added that just because the two hooked up shouldn't mean that they were settling down for life.

As all this was happening, Gary spoke with ET about his feelings for Daisy Kelliher during a recent interview. He said that he and Daisy had a connection for what he thought was many years. He added that he felt the chemistry between the two and seemingly regrets not taking his chance with Daisy. He noted that he felt jealous about Daisy hooking up with Colin and called it "quite a contradiction."

Is Mads Herrera dating Gary King?

A recent episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht featured Gary King being confused about what was going on between him and Mads, so he asked her if they were together or not, to which Mads said, "Possibly"

The May 22, 2023, episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season four revealed both stars' hook-up stories. Mads Herrera said that it wasn't something she wanted and even told Lucy Edmunds that she hated herself and that the relationship wasn't currently serious.

After Mads' answers on WWHL, it is clear where she stands between Gary and Alex, and that is bound to lead to some drama throughout the show. The next episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 will air on Bravo on June 19, 2023.

