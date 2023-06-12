Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 episode 10 release date, air time, and plot

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 is all set to air a new episode on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It will document the cast members managing the superyacht Parsifal III, the charter guests, and navigating their duties simultaneously. In addition, the crew will have to deal with personal relationships, newfound friendships, and connections.

Episode 10 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht will see the cast members having some free time compared to all the other weeks when they served their charter guests. Before taking over the next charter, the crew will be seen spending quality time with each other. However, they will also indulge in some arguments and drama as they navigate certain relationships.

The hit Bravo series has been on air for a long time and has seen many franchise shows over the past few years. Cast members of season 4 includes OG department heads - Captain Glenn Shephard, first-mate Gary King, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, and chief engineer Colin MacRae.

The heads are accompanied by fellow cast and crew members - Chef Ileisha Dell, stews Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera, and deckhands Chase Lemacks and Alex Propson.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 episode 10 will see the crew navigating the superyacht Parsifal III

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has packed a lot of drama throughout the course of the installment. The crew has dealt with many ups and downs, and while they have managed to cross through most of it, other issues concerning the crew and their guests have also taken a turn for the worse.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Loose Lips Sink Friendships, reads:

"The crew has the day off, and even Capt. Glenn recharges by enjoying Parsifal III all to himself and riding the eFoil; Colin saves the day clearing the clogged toilets, but he gets jammed up when his honest opinion strikes a chord."

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew members saw a rather tiring charter last week. The guests accused the cast of stealing, who were later freed of allegations after the missing jewelry was found. First Engineer Colin and Chief Stew Daisy established a new connection, making First Mate Gary jealous. The latter also clarified his casual relationship with stew Mads Herrera.

The upcoming episode will see a shift in the new potential connections being formed. After a rather straining charter, the crew will be seen enjoying some time off from the superyacht, while Captain Glenn chooses to relax in Parsifal III all by himself. The cast will then hold a party, have fun, and create memories.

A preview clip of the upcoming Below Deck Sailing Yacht episode has teased what fans can expect. After the cast returned after a night of partying, they get back to their duties of setting up shop for the next day. Colin and Daisy share a moment, while Lucy, Alex, and Mads take to the hot tub.

The newbie trio share a kiss, following which Alex proposes to "make out" with Mads. The latter, however, ensures that they don't tell Gary about this since the duo has been intimate throughout the season. Meanwhile, Gary is seen making fun of Colin and poking him to reveal more details about his relationship with Daisy.

In the Below Deck Sailing Yacht preview clip, Gary asks Colin if he is going to be intimate with Daisy that night. Colin expresses that his castmate has "lost his mind" before getting into a fun fight and slamming the First Mate's face on a cake.

Season 4 of the reality series is gearing up for what looks like an intense second half of the installment. The coming weeks will see the cast members getting into more complicated dynamics as they try and navigate personal relationships. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness it all.

Don't forget to tune in to this week's episode on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes