"Colin is WAY TOO GOOD for Daisy": Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans advice Colin to stay away from Daisy

Popular reality series Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 aired a brand new episode on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members managing their duties diligently while also dealing with impending issues among them. New arrivals, charter guests, love triangles, strained dynamics and several other issues created significant drama throughout the episode.

On this week's episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Colin struggled to navigate both his newfound relationship with Daisy and his friendship with Gary. Both his castmates indulged in flirtatious exchanges, which left viewers furious. They slammed Daisy for encouraging Gary's behavior when she was in a relationship with Colin.

Fans advised Colin to run away from Daisy. One tweeted:

Suzers @suezq103 I’m sorry but Colin is WAY TOO GOOD for Daisy. Run Colin, RUN! #BelowDeckSailingYacht I’m sorry but Colin is WAY TOO GOOD for Daisy. Run Colin, RUN!#BelowDeckSailingYacht

The hit Bravo series has seen a lot of success over the past three seasons that it has been on air, and the current installment is no different. Cast members of season 4 include the OG department heads - Captain Glenn Shephard, first-mate Gary King, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, and chief engineer Colin MacRae.

The crew members were accompanied by this year's charming newcomers, who brought a fair share of freshness to the show. These include Chef Ileisha Dell, stews Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera, and deckhands Chase Lemacks and Alex Propson.

Daisy and Gary indulge in flirtatious behavior on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Tonight's episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht saw the cast members navigating their duties with a brand new set of charter guests. However, viewers witnessed significant drama not because of their duties but due to their impending issues, creating a lot of tension among the crew.

The official synopsis of the second part of the episode, titled She Loves Me Not, reads:

"Captain Glenn is proud of the crew for knocking out a pride charter, but has to deliver bad news; after Gary learns about Mads' three-way kiss, he starts flirting more with Daisy, leading Colin to voice his concerns; Colin throws a gossip grenade."

At the beginning of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht episode, Daisy and Gary indulged in a moment where the former tried to kiss him. The first mate then went to Daisy's sister Bonnie, who'd just arrived for a visit, and told her how the chief stew tried to kiss him, and agreed that he loved it.

In the morning, Colin had a chat with Gary about the latter's feelings toward Daisy. The first mate expressed that he was happy the duo formed a newfound relationship and wished the best for his friends. When Colin asked if Gary still liked her, the first mate clarified that they were better off being friends.

However, Gary contradicted his previous statement after he confessed to expecting something to happen between him and Daisy going into Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4. Colin expressed that his castmate had contradicted himself multiple times with regard to his feelings for Daisy.

By the end of the second part of the episode, Gary was seen kissing Daisy multiple times, which left Colin frustrated and confused about his dynamic with Daisy.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans ask Colin to stay away from Daisy

Fans took to social media to express their concerns about Daisy's behavior. They were upset that Daisy never stopped Gary from flirting, and asked Colin to run away from her and the entire situation. Check it out.

FredUp @FredUp05418174

PS - Colin, RUN.

Run fast, run far.

#BelowDeckSailing The Daisy-Doo drama is getting ***OLD***. Make the call, woman.PS - Colin, RUN.Run fast, run far. The Daisy-Doo drama is getting ***OLD***. Make the call, woman. PS - Colin, RUN. Run fast, run far.#BelowDeckSailing

lilmssunshine761 @lilmssunshine76 #BelowDeckSailing Colin seems like a good guy. He needs to run away from Daisy and her drama. #BelowDeckSailing Colin seems like a good guy. He needs to run away from Daisy and her drama.

Some fans also slammed Daisy for her behavior. Check it out.

Claudia @cgarcinc Colin run as fast as you can daisy is drama! #BelowDeckSailingYacht Colin run as fast as you can daisy is drama! #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Claudia @cgarcinc Colin run, run fast daisy is not for you! You deserve better 🤷🏽‍♀️ #BelowDeckSailingYacht Colin run, run fast daisy is not for you! You deserve better 🤷🏽‍♀️ #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Claudia @cgarcinc Colin needs to get rid of daisy and run fast #BelowDeckSailingYacht Colin needs to get rid of daisy and run fast #BelowDeckSailingYacht

aimee grey @aimeegreywall #BelowDeckSailingYacht Daisy and Gary deserve each other! That excessive flirting and then confessing they hooked up, jerks. Run Colin, run! Colin is a dream! #BelowDeckSailingYacht Daisy and Gary deserve each other! That excessive flirting and then confessing they hooked up, jerks. Run Colin, run! Colin is a dream!

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been an intense watch so far. As the installment nears its close, the cast members will get into even more complicated issues, which will rock their already strained dynamic. Viewers will have to wait to find out how the season comes to a close.

Don't forget to tune in to next week's episode on Monday, July 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

