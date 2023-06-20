"Put April in her place"- 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans praise Valentine as he confronts April about her behavior

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise episode 10 aired on TLC this Monday, June 19, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured a very tough conversation between April and Valentine as the latter abandoned April in the resort and did not contact her for the whole day after lying that he had to feed his uncle's dogs.

Valentine was very upset that April behaved rudely in front of his family and was always trying to show them how she earned more than him.

After finally tracking down Valentine, April asked him why he was making her beg to spend some time together. She reminded him that they had met after a long time and she needed a "normal relationship." Then, Valentine accused her of showing off her success and money.

He asked why she could not even use the bathroom in his mother's house, which was clean, and told her that she was "also a human being like others," so she did not need to disrespect them. He also accused her of not treating him like a man. April then pointed out that she had been sending money to him for several months, adding that he should have talked about the problems "like a man."

Vanlentine immediately quipped that he will return the total amount of money to her and called her a "gringo."

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans praised Valentine for "putting April in her place" and agreed that she did behave very rudely in front of his family because of her money.

Ann Williams @Elizasdaughter

#90dayfiance #LoveinParadise I’m so glad Valentin put April in her place. She was so rude and condescending to him and his family. She really thought her money was going to keep him in line. I’m so glad Valentin put April in her place. She was so rude and condescending to him and his family. She really thought her money was going to keep him in line.#90dayfiance #LoveinParadise

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans praise Valentine for not tolerating April's behavior

April walked away from Valentine after he called her a "gringo," saying that he was an idiot. In response, Valentine did not stop smiling and also said "bye bye" in a sarcastic tone to her. He felt that April had no manners despite being so educated.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans praised Valentine for not tolerating April's behavior just because of her money. They also slammed April for not taking accountability of her actions and words.

Karma @iamspeakingnow #90DayFiance #90dayloveinparadise #90DaysFiance This man decided that putting up with April’s craziness was not worth harvesting the American dollar & I’m here for it. Yaaassss you can do so much better. #90dayfianceloveinparadise This man decided that putting up with April’s craziness was not worth harvesting the American dollar & I’m here for it. Yaaassss you can do so much better. #90dayfianceloveinparadise #90DayFiance #90dayloveinparadise #90DaysFiance https://t.co/QSfmbaep9U

White Diamonds @whytedymonds

#LoveInParadise

#90DayFiance April thought her money, prestige and bougie status would afford her total control over a hard working, high esteemed, young man from humble beginnings April thought her money, prestige and bougie status would afford her total control over a hard working, high esteemed, young man from humble beginnings #LoveInParadise#90DayFiance

Gillian @gilvan2416 April got what she asked for. She was rude to his family and about his home. Just because she’s an American doesn’t give her the right to disrespect them. #90DayFiance April got what she asked for. She was rude to his family and about his home. Just because she’s an American doesn’t give her the right to disrespect them. #90DayFiance

Eve @primabellaa Valentin explained everything that April did wrong and how she lacked manners yet she still refuses to take accountability or think she was wrong #90dayfiance #90dayfiance loveinparadise Valentin explained everything that April did wrong and how she lacked manners yet she still refuses to take accountability or think she was wrong #90dayfiance #90dayfianceloveinparadise

j. @urbnstylista

God speed #90DayFiance April berated him as a man. I wish these women understood how Dominican men are before trying to date them.God speed April berated him as a man. I wish these women understood how Dominican men are before trying to date them.God speed 😂 #90DayFiance

April brought her own cleaning instruments to Valentine's house

While meeting Valentine's family for the first time, April clearly stated that since she was the breadwinner of the relationship, Valentine should move to the USA with her. She did not want to leave her running practice in her hometown and therefore made the decision without even talking to her partner about it.

She then helped Valentine's family cook food and cleaned the kitchen with her own instruments. She refused to use the bathroom there as it did not have a flush. This offended Valentine and he walked away from April without any warning.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise airs on TLC every Monday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes