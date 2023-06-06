Create

"A lunatic"- 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans slam April for being rude towards Valentine's family 

By Bhavya Kamra
Modified Jun 06, 2023 06:07 GMT
Is April doing too much? (Image via TLC)
90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 episode 8 aired on TLC on Monday, June 5, at 8 pm ET. The episode showcased April helping her partner Valentine's family cook a meal for the entire family. April, who is a doctor in the USA, could not calm down in Valentine's house as they were preparing food outside in a clay sink.

She brought her own cleaning supplies to the place, which shocked Valentine's family. They said that this was the first time a guest had brought such a thing to their home and accidentally cleaned their own hands with the bottle.

April kept on mentioning how her anxiety was off the roof, despite the fact that Valentine's mother brought a chair for her, and even joked that she "might die" in the kitchen.

Later on, she refused to use the bathroom at Valentine's home as it did not have any automatic flush system and she had to use a bucket. Valentine explained that they were not "billionaires" who had a fancy toilet and felt that April was exaggerating the situation.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans also felt that April was being way too "rude" towards Valentine's family.

These women probably think April is just a lunatic… and fantastically rude. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceLoveinParadise

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans slam April for being disrespectful

April kept on making faces as Valentine's mother served food in normal plates. She said that as a germophobe, she cannot stay in Valentine's house. The latter was frustrated with the way April was behaving as he felt that in any relationship, the status is always "assumed" to be equal.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans agreed with Valentine and reminded April that there were people in her country who lived in poverty.

Every week April finds a new way to be rude in Valentin and his family's face 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ #loveinparadise #90DayFiance #90dayfianceloveinparadise
So Valintin's mom bathroom wasnt even gross. It wasnt as clean as mine in my house but it wasnt gross. April kinda rude. #90DayFiance #90dayfianceLoveInParadise
How shocked would Dr April be to know there are still people in America that live in poverty. Check out any of the Indian Reservations, any major city w/homeless living in cars. She is clueless and it looks bad on her #90dayfianceloveinparadise twitter.com/CaptPiccard/st…
#90DayFiance#90DayFianceLoveInParadiseWhere did April think she was going? to Martha's Vineyard, She's really rude and disrespectful at this point 😠 ... https://t.co/wNGXmSh7yI
April: I really don't want to be rude to Valentine's family.Me:#90DayFianceLoveinParadise #90DayFiance https://t.co/aVPgeaEyLN
April is acting the same way Ed did when he visited Rose’s home. I will never understand why Americans are so shocked and rude when they visit other countries. #90DayFianceLoveinParadise
Valentin needs to speak up. Smh April is very offensive and he doesn’t even speak English to fully get how rude she’s being. #90dayfiance #90DayFianceLoveInParadise
I've never seen anyone as educated as April be so dumb when it comes to common sense and courtesy--she brought Lysol and gloves to Valentine's mother's house!#90DayFiance #LoveinParadise #90DayFianceLoveinParadise https://t.co/x4gGGFaSKd
@VictoriaScicut4 @90DayFiance It was only water 💧😐 in a clean bleach bottle. You'd think April would LOVE that.Take a nerve pill girl!#90DayFianceLoveInParadise #90DayFiance

April thinks that Valentine is not making English his priority

April noticed how Valentine's brother and sister knew little bit of English and could have simple conversations with her, but her own boyfriend could not. She wondered if Valentine was intentionally not learning English.

Valentine revealed that he was upset with April's comments that she would not move to the Dominican Republic as she was the breadwinner of the family. April had previously assumed that Valentine would be the one moving to the US as she had a successful practice in the country and could give Valentine a nice lifestyle.

She refused to live in the country with just a couple hundred dollars. April said this in front of Valentine's family, which made him feel inferior.

TLC airs new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise every Monday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on TLC Go and Discovery+ one day after the television premiere.

