"A lunatic"- 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans slam April for being rude towards Valentine's family 

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 episode 8 aired on TLC on Monday, June 5, at 8 pm ET. The episode showcased April helping her partner Valentine's family cook a meal for the entire family. April, who is a doctor in the USA, could not calm down in Valentine's house as they were preparing food outside in a clay sink.

She brought her own cleaning supplies to the place, which shocked Valentine's family. They said that this was the first time a guest had brought such a thing to their home and accidentally cleaned their own hands with the bottle.

April kept on mentioning how her anxiety was off the roof, despite the fact that Valentine's mother brought a chair for her, and even joked that she "might die" in the kitchen.

Later on, she refused to use the bathroom at Valentine's home as it did not have any automatic flush system and she had to use a bucket. Valentine explained that they were not "billionaires" who had a fancy toilet and felt that April was exaggerating the situation.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans also felt that April was being way too "rude" towards Valentine's family.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans slam April for being disrespectful

April kept on making faces as Valentine's mother served food in normal plates. She said that as a germophobe, she cannot stay in Valentine's house. The latter was frustrated with the way April was behaving as he felt that in any relationship, the status is always "assumed" to be equal.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans agreed with Valentine and reminded April that there were people in her country who lived in poverty.

Tiffany @JustTee307

#loveinparadise

#90DayFiance

#90dayfianceloveinparadise Every week April finds a new way to be rude in Valentin and his family's face 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ Every week April finds a new way to be rude in Valentin and his family's face 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ #loveinparadise #90DayFiance #90dayfianceloveinparadise

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 @GeorgeMossey #90dayfianceLoveInParadise So Valintin's mom bathroom wasnt even gross. It wasnt as clean as mine in my house but it wasnt gross. April kinda rude. #90DayFiance So Valintin's mom bathroom wasnt even gross. It wasnt as clean as mine in my house but it wasnt gross. April kinda rude. #90DayFiance #90dayfianceLoveInParadise

Sharon Godbolt @SharonGodbolt #90DayFiance

LoveInParadise

Where did April think she was going? to Martha's Vineyard, She's really rude and disrespectful at this point ... #90DayFiance LoveInParadiseWhere did April think she was going? to Martha's Vineyard, She's really rude and disrespectful at this point... #90DayFiance#90DayFianceLoveInParadiseWhere did April think she was going? to Martha's Vineyard, She's really rude and disrespectful at this point 😠 ... https://t.co/wNGXmSh7yI

Adele Liles is #Writing 🖊️ 📖 @Adele_Liles April is acting the same way Ed did when he visited Rose’s home. I will never understand why Americans are so shocked and rude when they visit other countries. #90DayFianceLoveinParadise April is acting the same way Ed did when he visited Rose’s home. I will never understand why Americans are so shocked and rude when they visit other countries. #90DayFianceLoveinParadise

Mira 💕 @MMira08 #90DayFianceLoveInParadise Valentin needs to speak up. Smh April is very offensive and he doesn’t even speak English to fully get how rude she’s being. #90dayfiance Valentin needs to speak up. Smh April is very offensive and he doesn’t even speak English to fully get how rude she’s being. #90dayfiance #90DayFianceLoveInParadise

DBoop @DBoop4 @VictoriaScicut4 in a clean bleach bottle. You'd think April would LOVE that.

Take a nerve pill girl!

LoveInParadise @90DayFiance It was only waterin a clean bleach bottle. You'd think April would LOVE that.Take a nerve pill girl! #90DayFiance LoveInParadise #90DayFiance @VictoriaScicut4 @90DayFiance It was only water 💧😐 in a clean bleach bottle. You'd think April would LOVE that.Take a nerve pill girl!#90DayFianceLoveInParadise #90DayFiance

April thinks that Valentine is not making English his priority

April noticed how Valentine's brother and sister knew little bit of English and could have simple conversations with her, but her own boyfriend could not. She wondered if Valentine was intentionally not learning English.

Valentine revealed that he was upset with April's comments that she would not move to the Dominican Republic as she was the breadwinner of the family. April had previously assumed that Valentine would be the one moving to the US as she had a successful practice in the country and could give Valentine a nice lifestyle.

She refused to live in the country with just a couple hundred dollars. April said this in front of Valentine's family, which made him feel inferior.

TLC airs new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise every Monday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on TLC Go and Discovery+ one day after the television premiere.

